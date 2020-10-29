France and Germany are shutting down as the second wave of coronavirus grows

BRUSSELS – France announced a second nationwide lockdown, and Germany moved to one edge on Wednesday, testing its epidemic-exhausted population as they tried to stem a new escalating wave of coronavirus infections from overwhelmed hospitals and undermine hopes for an economic recovery.

The new measures came on the heels of tough new restrictions in other European countries, from Belgium to Italy to the Czech Republic. While they often failed to complete spring lockdowns – “light lockdown”, as the Germans called it – they raised the specter of a dark winter of relative confinement, leaving leaders in Paris and Berlin pleading with their frustrated audiences to follow new laws.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday in a patriotic address: “I know tiredness and this feeling of a day without end that overcomes us all.” We must remain united and remain united, and not succumb to the poison of division. This period is difficult precisely because it tests our resilience and our unity. ”