The hotel: a secret camera in the restaurant’s ladies bathroom, shocking with the entry of the leader of the ruling party! | Mobile phone: A cell phone camera is placed in the bathroom of guindy hotel in Chennai.

ruling party leaders

The KDP, which has been in opposition in Tamil Nadu for 10 years, came to power last year. Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu MK. Tamils ​​say the locals are happy with Stalin’s performance. DMK leaders who exemplify CM Stalin are still working with enthusiasm.

lady chief in chennai

Bharati lives in the Valasavakkam district of Chennai. Bharati, the women’s DMK of the Maduravayal constituency in Chennai, is well known among the party workers. Bharati, the leader who lives in the ruling party of Tamil Nadu, is very active.

Local elections negotiations

Bharati, a leader who regularly goes to workers, tries to solve any problems that workers of the DMK may encounter. Bharti, belonging to the ruling party, is mostly among the people. Bharati went with her followers in the morning to discuss with party leaders and activists on the eve of the local assembly elections.

Shocked to see Secret Mobile in the bathroom

After speaking to the activists near Kennedy railway station in Chennai, DMK party leader Bharati later went to a popular restaurant in the same area. Bharati went to the restaurant for lunch and went to the lounge there. Bharati, the leader of the DMK party, ran away after seeing a mobile phone hidden in a cupboard in the bathroom.

Police entry

Lady Chief Bharati, who noticed that the entire scene was recorded on the mobile phone, reported to the local police and filed a case. Upon learning of the matter, the police arrived at the restaurant and searched it. DMK Chairwoman Bharti handed her mobile phone in the bathroom to the police and the police are checking the mobile. Who put the cell phone in the restaurant bathroom? And how long were those scenes recorded on a mobile phone there?