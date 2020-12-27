News18 Telugu – Revanth Reddy: The Tollywood producer who defeated Revanth Reddy is the President of PCC | Comedian Pandla Ganesh, Tollywood producer, supports Revanth Reddy in a tpcc head race

Rewant Reddy (File Image)
I respect every leader in the country. But a heart patient needs a heart specialist. In my opinion, Rewant Reddy is the best for the PCC Chair. Pandla Ganesh said on Twitter. The tweet is tagged by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manicam Tagore, and Rawaneth Reddy.
It is known that in the Telangana Association elections of 2018, the name Pandla Ganesh has been lost. He was in Congress at the time .. He made an interesting statement that if his party did not win, it would shout. After that, the TRS party won an overwhelming majority, and was subjected to fierce criticism. Unable to bear torture .. Bandla Ganesh left politics at once. Everyone should forget this .. He has said repeatedly that he is not in any party. Clarity said he no longer takes care of movies and companies. But he is now in the news again talking about the position of President of PCC, and Bandla Ganesh, who has acted as a comedian in many films in the past, has also worked as a producer for many successful films. After a hiatus of many years, Mahesh Babu is back as an actor with “Sarileru Nikevvaru”. They are preparing to produce films again in the coming days. Pandla Ganesh, who met Pawan Kalyan three months ago, announced that he intends to do another project with him. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan starrer and Gabbar Singh movie was produced by Bandla Ganesha.
