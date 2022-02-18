WhatsApp trick to listen to audio messages in the background | sports game

When you have to write a long letter to The WhatsApp And you can’t do it for various reasons and instead you decided to send a voice note, which is a tool that is widely used due to the additional functions that are added to it. The aforementioned messaging app is developing another option called “Global Listen”, which mainly consists of listening to audios with the ability to leave the chat, as it will continue to play even if you go in and chat in other chats, however, this option is only available in WhatsApp Beta , although it has already arrived on WhatsApp Web and here we will teach you how to get and use it.

According to the information published by the technology portal WabetaInfoIt is a specialized medium for reporting on the latest developments it prepares The WhatsApp“Global Listening” is already available for beta users of its app, however, for now, it is only enabled for people who have an iPhone iOS mobile device, and they will have to wait on Android.

HOW TO LISTEN IN THE BACKGROUND ON WHATSAPP WEB

It is important to clarify that the above function is already official WhatsApp Web, but with some changes, for example, on mobile after listening to a voice, you can exit the chat and it will continue to play, however, it will be installed at the top of the Chats tab, in the web version it will be located at the bottom. In addition, for both versions, you can reply to messages from other contacts while listening to the audio, so follow the steps to enable it on WhatsApp Web.

First, it is necessary to have a mobile application The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

You do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Opens WhatsApp Web From your favorite browser such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Edge, through a computer or laptop, and login as usual by scanning the QR code to link your account.

From your favorite browser such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Edge, through a computer or laptop, and login as usual by scanning the QR code to link your account. Access a conversation where an audio message was sent to you.

Turn it on, exit the chat and get into any other chat. As you can see, the audio will be pinned to the bottom and will continue to play.

You will be able to pause, resume and even enter into another conversation and chat with that person while listening to the voice memo.

Ready, that’ll be it, so when they send you a very long audio, you no longer have to stay in the same chat to listen to everything, because you can now chat with your other contacts while playing voice messages at the same time. It is undoubtedly a very important function for the benefit of millions of users The WhatsApp.

