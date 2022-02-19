“According to our information, a column of 11 tanks was seen moving in the area of ​​responsibility of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade,” said the spokesman for the People’s Militia of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The intelligence services of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) revealed the movements of tanks and self-propelled guns and howitzer by Ukrainian forces, Eduard Basurin, spokesman for the People’s Militia of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stated on Saturday in statements to the press.

“According to our information, a column of 11 tanks was seen moving in the area of ​​responsibility of the 95th Airborne Brigade,” Basurin said. mentioned above by RIA Novosti.

The representative also added that “movement was observed less than 14 kilometers from the line of contact, six 2S1 self-propelled guns and ten 2A36 Giatsint B 152 mm howitzers.”

This Friday, the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk urging on evacuating the population towards Russia in the face of a possible attack from Kiev, but they urged the men to remain and protect their lands. According to Donetsk leader Denis Pushlin, the situation is critical and Kiev could launch a full-scale offensive against Donbass at any moment.

While the citizens evacuation to Russia, They have intensified Attacks on the territory of the Donbass from the positions of the Ukrainian government forces.