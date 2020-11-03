At what time will the US election results and opinion polls end, and when will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential race?

He was launching Months-long campaign against the mail vote in November By tweeting and speaking critically about the practice, which has been encouraged by more states to keep voters safe amid Corona Virus pandemic.

In an interview in July, the president likewise refused to commit to accepting the results. “I have to see. Look, I must see,” he said on Fox News Sunday. “No, I wouldn’t just say yes. I wouldn’t say no, and I wasn’t the last time.”

Now, a question arises that was once considered unthinkable: What if the American president did not accept the defeat of the elections? Is there a contingency plan in case the president and his supporters refuse to back down quietly?

At what time will we know the winner in the US election?

Election night may not achieve the ultimate winner the public expects. The An unprecedented number of ballot papers mailed This election, sparked by Covid-19, could cause significant delays. While some states begin counting postal ballots before Election Day, some wait until the polls close.

Initial results in states that prioritize personal vote count may show Mr. Trump is advancing, only for Biden to show up later as the mail count approaches.

If there is no clear winner at night, the count may take days or even weeks, although most officials in vital “swing” states have said they hope to announce a result by the end of the week after the election at the latest.

Regardless of the end result, President Trump will remain in the Oval Office after the election if he loses, he will officially become a “lame duck” president, with 73 days in office before handing the keys to the White House.

On January 20, 2021, the new president will deliver his inaugural speech. This has traditionally been held on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, but it remains unclear what form the national address would take if the pandemic still posed a public health risk.

When is the time for opinion polls?

After the polls close in the US, broadcasters will use a variety of data, including exit polls, to try to predict the outcome.

Networks typically begin releasing data from polls before 6 PM EST (11 PM GMT).

Exit polls are opinion polls taken of people as soon as they leave the polling station. Not every voter is interviewed, so polls are not always accurate. It helps measure the outcome of an election, as the actual result can take days or even weeks to clear.

It is important to note that while the media will report case results to any of the candidates, the results are not official until endorsed by the individual states. The states technically have until December 14th, when Electoral College voters gather, to finalize the count.

How does the electoral college work?

In nearly every state, the candidate who receives the most votes will win the “electoral” vote for that state. Consequently, this candidate would obtain this number of seats in the “Electoral College”. Then, the elected personalities from each of the 50 states congregate and vote for president.

Thus, the structure of the Electoral College means that some states, known as “swing states”, carry more weight and nullify the popular vote. An example of this arose in the 2016 election, which saw Hillary Clinton win the popular vote but lost the presidential race because she failed to win the crucial swing states, thus losing the Electoral College vote.

A list of these important swing states is discussed below:

When do swing states announce their results?

Arizona

11 electoral seats.

Despite being a traditional Republican stronghold, Trump won the state by only 3.5% in 2016. Democrats believe the state’s demographic change has given them a chance to turn it blue.

Polls close at 7:00 pm local time (2am GMT). Officials plan to announce the preliminary results at around 8 PM local time (3 AM GMT).

Florida

29 electoral seats.

While it is still technically possible for Trump to win without Florida, he will have to hang onto every other state he won in 2016 to secure his re-election – which is tough.

Polls close at 7:00 pm local time (12:00 GMT). The preliminary results are expected around 8pm local time (1am GMT).

Georgia

16 electoral seats.

Demographic changes and increasing urban areas have made Georgia gradually less safe for Republicans in recent years.

Polls close at 7:00 PM local time (12 AM GMT). Georgia only begins mail counting after the polls close, which means the result may not be apparent at night.

Michigan

16 electoral seats.

Donald Trump, who was the closest state to running in 2016, has turned the Republican party against Hillary Clinton.

Most polls close at 8.00 PM local time (1 AM GMT). Some jurisdictions count ballot papers in the mail before Election Day, but not all, which means that statewide results are not expected until two days later.

Minnesota

10 electoral seats.

Minnesota went to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it was a close contest.

Polls close at 8:00 PM local time (2 AM GMT). Initial results are expected shortly thereafter.

North Carolina

15 electoral seats.

Some saw it as a “necessity” for President Trump. If he loses here, that may indicate the Republican stronghold is slipping into the south.

Polling stations close at 7.30 pm local time (12.30 pm GMT). The state expects to announce preliminary results as the polls close, due to the high number of first voters.

Ohio

18 electoral seats.

Donald Trump won eight points in Ohio in 2016, but it has been a major battleground this year, in part because the president lost support among suburban women in the state.

Polling stations close at 7.30 pm local time (12.30 pm GMT). Mail ballots are not counted until Election Day, but Ohio expects early results to be announced at night.

Pennsylvania

20 electoral seats.

Pennsylvania, previously a solid “Blue Wall” state for the Democrats, was overturned narrowly by Donald Trump in 2016. Both sides invested significant time and resources to win Key Stone, and the outcome here can determine the national election.

Polls close at 8.00 PM local time (1 AM GMT). Mail ballots cannot be counted until Election Day: Officials hope for a result in the following days.

Texas

38 electoral seats.

The second largest state in the electoral college vote, changing the demographics of Texas’s cities make them competitive.

Most polls close at 7.00 PM local time (12 AM GMT). Texas tends to release results early in the evening.

Wisconsin

10 electoral seats.

In 2016, Donald Trump challenged pollsters to a surprise win in Wisconsin.

Polls close at 8:00 PM local time (2 AM GMT). Officials expected an announcement on election night or soon after.

What are the other national races on Election Day?

Not only will the presidential race take place on November 3. All of the 435 members of the US House of Representatives are on the verge of re-election, along with nearly a third of the 100-member US Senate.

Democrats hope to maintain control of the House of Representatives as well as seize many Republican Senate seats, perhaps even becoming the majority party in the House.

Winning the Senate majority, which Republicans currently have 53-47, would be a huge bounty for Democrats. The Senate has the power to veto the approval of legislation and business deals as well as to assert top government positions and judges.

