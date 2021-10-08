WHO and Greta Thunberg – Nominees for the Peace Prize | News

The fight against epidemics is at the center of many speculations about who or who will receive the Nobel Peace Prize. WHO tops the lists of many bookmakers.

But Dan Smith, head of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, does not think the pandemic will be the focus.

– The climate issue can and should be highlighted this year. He says I will be surprised if I become who SVT News.

In this case, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg could be in a good position, having been involved in speculation for several years.

Opposition politicians’ favourites

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is at the top of the list of candidates, as is the opposition in Belarus.

He mentions, for example, Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who led the opposition to the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko.

It is a nonviolent and democratic protest movement against Lukashenko, who is one of the most repressive dictators of our time, says Henrik Urdahl, director of the Norwegian Peace Research Institute Brio in Oslo to TT.

I believe in the press

He himself would like the award to go to a person or organization that works for freedom of the press and expression. Reporters Without Borders is a candidate.

– But it can also go to individual journalists in countries like Turkey, Myanmar or Afghanistan who work under very difficult conditions, Henrik Urdal tells TT.

Last year, the award went to the United Nations Food Programme.

