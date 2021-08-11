The representative of the main opposition party in Nicaragua left the country and went into exile in Costa Rica

Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CXL) President Kitty Monterrey (C) speaks during a press conference. EFE / Jorge Torres



President of Citizens for Freedom (CxL), Various Nicaraguan media reported on Tuesday that Kitty Monterrey left Nicaragua and went into exile in Costa Rica. It happened after the authorities revoked his passport and disqualified his party from participating in the November elections.

Monterrey emphasized that it made this decision because, Otherwise, “either they will take me to prison or they will deport me.” Indeed, during the current electoral process, the Nicaraguan authorities have arrested more than thirty opposition leaders, including seven presidential candidates.

The opposition woman appeared on Tuesday in an interview with Teletica, from Costa Rica, although he was due to leave the country on Monday.

“I decided to hide until I saw how I could leave the country (…) Of course I did (I felt threatened). There (Nicaragua), anyone identified or blacklistedHe’s already someone at risk of going to jail. No one is sure anymore.”

Pictured is Carmela Maria Rogers Amborne, known locally as Kitty Monterrey, the legal representative of the opposition Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL). EFE / Jorge Torres / Archive



Daniel Ortega’s system reported on Sunday that Carmela Maria Rogers Amborne, known locally as Kitty Monterrey, legal representative of the opposition Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL) has revoked the passport.).

The regime explained, in a statement, that it withdrew the ordinary passport of the 71-year-old political leader, who is also a US citizen, due to Of 198 recorded trips, “a minority did so with a Nicaraguan passport”.

According to a report issued by the Directorate of Immigration and Foreigners, “it states that, according to the 198 registered immigration movements, most of which Ms. Rogers Amborne used US passports (In a minority they did so with a Nicaraguan passport)”, without specifying.

Therefore, the authorities decided Presenting the Rogers Amborne Nicaraguan passport without a trace, as of the date, because, in addition, he obtained it “fraudulently”, handle.

Election campaign in Nicaragua. Photograph: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters

The fraudulent form, according to that briefcase, began with his registration as a Nicaraguan on June 7, 2005, which he executed at the Nicaraguan Consulate in San Francisco, California, United States. According to the record of the past 16 years, the “unfit” political leader was registered in the name of Carmella Marie Kitty Monterey who does not match her real name: Carmella Maria Rogers Amborne.

Without Nicaraguan citizenship and without a party

So, from now on, The political leader is “nothing but an American citizen.”added.

Rogers Amborne or Monterey Ho The legal representative of CxL, a party that defines itself as the center-right, which the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) decided last Friday to revoke its legal personality., three months before the election, as Daniel Ortega seeks re-election.

The CSE Board decided on Friday to remove CxL from the electoral game, which had led an electoral alliance with a local party and civic organization, to revoke the citizen’s ID card for its legal representative.

Several supporters of the opposition Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (Cxl) in Managua (Nicaragua). EFE / Jorge Torres / Archive



Through a decision, the election judges, supporters of President Ortega The dissolution of the CxL party, among other reasons, to register it as candidates for popularly elected office, considers people who were considered “traitors to the homeland”This is how the regime eliminates those who demonstrated against it in April 2018.

In the current electoral process, the Nicaraguan authorities It was characterized by a continuous siege on opposition candidates and guides.

The Electoral Council also has He abolished the legal personality of three political parties, the parliament in which the ruling party enjoys an absolute majority, and reformed the election law. which imposed greater control over the electoral structure in favor of the Sandinistas.

In the photo, the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. EFE / Jorge Torres / Archive



President Ortega, a former guerrilla fighter about to turn 76 and in power since 2007, is seeking his A fifth five-year term, the fourth in a row and the second with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in the November elections.

(With information from EFE)

