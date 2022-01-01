Zelensky’s first decree in 2022 appointed the commander of the defense forces – RBK

Ceremony of appointment of the commander of the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Photo: President.gov.ua)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed General Yuri Galushkin as the commander of the Regional Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, mentioned On the website of the Ukrainian leader.

The report notes that Galushkin is an “experienced combat general” who has participated in many military operations, notably in Kosovo in 2001-2002 and in eastern Ukraine since 2014. In 2014-2015, Galushkin took command of the High Mobility Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) Subordinate to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and when the Airborne Forces became a separate branch of the army, he was appointed deputy commander.

In addition, since December 2019, Galushkin has held the position of chief inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and since mid-2020 he has been a deputy chief inspector.

The Ukrainian Land Defense Forces as a new branch of the country’s armed forces was created in accordance with the Law “On Foundations of National Resistance”, promulgated by President Volodymyr Zelensky inserted To the Verkhovna Rada on May 25, 2021. July 16 Rada accepted He and Zelensky himself Occurred July 29 law. The provisions of the Act entered into force on January 1, 2022.