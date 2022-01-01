The risk of hospitalization with Omicron is 2/3 lower than that of Delta



Photo: Pixabay

A British study of more than 1 million cases of both forms of the disease in recent weeks, reported that the risk of hospitalization for Omicron coronavirus infection was about two-thirds lower than that of a delta variant infection.

The analysis was published by Britain’s Health Security Agency after it conducted an analysis jointly with the Biostatistics Department of the Medical Research Council at the University of Cambridge. Approximately 530,000 cases of the Omicron variant and just over 570,000 cases of the Delta variant were analyzed.

Research shows that vaccines can work well against Omicron. The health agency reported that the risk of hospitalization with Omicron in third-dose vaccines was reduced by 81 percent compared to unvaccinated patients.

Today’s figures show there are 12,395 coronavirus patients in England hospitalized. This is an increase of about 1,000 people compared to yesterday, when the number of people hospitalized with KOVID-19 was 11,542. However, the numbers are well below the peak since January, when that number was 34,000.