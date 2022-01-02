Hebrew News – Food on: All the benefits of amaranth seeds

Eating protein, lowering cholesterol, rich in calcium, and more are just some of the huge and important health benefits found in small, innocent-looking grains. This is how you will incorporate it into your daily menu

Amaranth has become especially popular in recent years and is considered a superfood. In fact, it has been known for many years to ancient tribes all over the world, and the flower that grows from it is produced as a medicinal plant for pain relief. Amaranth bean is actually a seed that can deter many. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some good reasons to include it in your diet:

Helps protect against diseases

Its beans are rich in antioxidants and phenolic acid that have been shown to have the ability to protect against heart disease, liver disease and cancer. Plus, they contain an abundance of essential vitamins and minerals, such as manganese, magnesium, iron, copper and selenium.

Reduce inflammatory processes

The consumption of amaranth has been found to reduce the level of inflammatory indicators in the body and as an inhibitor of the production of antibodies that promote an allergic reaction and the formation of inflammatory processes in the body.

rich in calcium

100 grams of amaranth contains 160 mg of calcium (more than 10% of the recommended daily amount), in addition to the other components in it that are part of our bones, will contribute to the strengthening of the skeleton.

Lowers bad cholesterol

Consuming amaranth contributes to lowering the levels of harmful cholesterol and raising the levels of good cholesterol, thanks to the dietary fiber and squalene oil present in it.

Helps maintain a healthy weight

Consuming amaranth reduces the production of the hormone ghrelin, which increases the feeling of hunger. The dietary fiber in it contributes to a feeling of fullness for a long time.

A complete, high-quality protein source

Amaranth contains an abundance of protein and amino acids necessary to build a complete protein. In addition, the protein of young seeds is easily absorbed and is similar in quality to animal protein.

Gives variety to those who avoid gluten

The seeds are gluten-free, so they are suitable for anyone who avoids gluten for whatever reason.

So what can be done with marigolds?

bud: Soak the beans in water for 8 hours. Strain and leave in a colander for two to four days to form sprouts, rinsing with water twice a day. Keep in a closed container in the refrigerator and add to salads or smoothies.

Grind to flour: You can grind amaranth to a texture of flour in a spice mill and combine it with pancakes, bread, and more.

ear dishes: Amaranth has a strong dependability and cooks very quickly, therefore it is recommended to combine it with porridge or stews. About 8 minutes before the end of cooking, add 1-3 tablespoons to soup or porridge.