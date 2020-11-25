“Your election is fake”: Giuliani tells Pennsylvania “I know scammers very well” as he appears in Gettysburg

Rudy Giuliani said at a hearing in Pennsylvania that the elections in their state were “bogus,” claiming that the “fraudsters” had conducted an illegal vote and worked to prevent Donald Trump from winning.

Despite telling a federal judge that their case was “not a fraud,” the 76-year-old former New York mayor presented a string of Pennsylvania residents to complain about fraud, to applause and shouts, and the occasional sharp arrest heard from the crowd strongly pro-Trump.

It was unclear why they did not testify in court, when the opportunity arose, or if he intended to do so.

Giuliani told the Senate Majority Policy Committee, meeting in Gettysburg, that there were serious election irregularities – particularly in Philadelphia, and Allegheny County, which surrounds Pittsburgh.

“Your election – because of these two boycotts, and maybe another one – a hoax,” Mr. Giuliani told those gathered at the Wyndham Hotel.

The former federal prosecutor, who aroused public laughter, said he knew “fraudsters” and accused election officials of deliberately rigging the elections.

Others viewed the session as a farce intended to confuse and anger Trump supporters but with little actual effect, and without context or confirmation of the accusations leveled.

On Monday, Pennsylvania passed the vote, which means the process is over. Biden won the state by 80,555 votes.

"President Trump has exhausted all reasonable legal options to challenge the outcome of the Pennsylvania presidential race," said Republican Senator Pat Tome of Pennsylvania, in a statement following the court ruling over the weekend.

Giuliani insisted there was fraud.

He claimed that 682770 mail-in ballots were entered in Allegheny County and Philadelphia “not noticed by a single Republican.”

He said, “They could have been of the same person.” “There could have been complications, and there was no name for it.

“Under your state law, these ballot papers are illegal.”

Mr Giuliani referred to a hearing on November 17 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania – the first time he had argued before a federal judge in nearly 30 years – where he was accused of trying to deny millions of voters the right to vote.

He said, “We don’t want to deprive anyone of the right to vote.”

We want 682,000 votes excluded so that 72 million people are not deprived of the right to vote. ”

Mr. Giuliani said that 22,686 ballot papers were returned by mail on the day they were mailed.

He said that 32591 were sent back the next day, and “20,000 were returned before they were mailed.”

“And I think that’s a bit of a few – I think the scammers in Philadelphia are kind of frustrated with this – but there were 8,021 votes dead.”

Giuliani told the Republican committee there were ballot issues by mail – a key element in the Trump administration’s legal argument.

“The ballot papers that were received in the mail have never been checked by any Republicans. They have been hidden from the Republicans.”

He said he “couldn’t be completely sure” though.

"In your state, Republicans have been uniformly shunted – put in the pitfalls, like cows, to keep them away."

This, he said, took place in “highly controlled democratic cities.”

“What are the odds that they will always wake up with the same idea? We’re not going to let any Republicans see them. Or was it more likely that this was a plan.

“This gives you a much greater margin to cheat. When you have 2.5 million, you have a much greater range to cheat.”

He once again expressed his surprise that when he went to bed Trump was in front, but that bullets evaporated.

“What are the odds that they all have transformed, overnight? They have, by the next day, transformed.”

The lead evaporated as more Democrats than Republicans voted by mail, and as their votes slowly counted, the pendulum swung in Biden’s favor.

Mr. Giuliani introduced a series of polling observers and Republican observers, who claimed that the votes had disappeared, that the polling monitors had stayed too far from the voting counters, and the USB disks were mysteriously lost.

“What I saw was not a safe and transparent election,” said Justin Quider, a Philadelphia attorney who worked as a poll watcher.

“There are major concerns about the legality of the hundreds of thousands of ballots counted in Pennsylvania.”

Greg Stenstrom, another polling observer, said 47 USB cards were missing in Delaware County.

He said, “As a computer scientist, American and patriot, it doesn’t matter who those voices were. It shocked me that this could happen.”

“There is no cure for this and no cure for it.

"I do not believe as a citizen and an observer of this, anyone can testify to this with good conscience."