1 hour ago Dawn Davis
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 according to several reports from South America.

According to the Argentinian newspapers LA Nacion and El Clarin, Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, according to reports in his native Argentina.

The soccer legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving the hospital where he underwent stroke surgery.

Maradona left the hospital on November 11, just eight days after he was admitted for emergency brain surgery.

The famous ex-football player was banished from Olivos’ private clinic just before 6pm on Wednesday as hundreds of paparazzi fans tried to catch a glimpse of him.

Maradona, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the culmination of a famous career.

Greetings pour into Maradona as soon as news of his death spreads on social media.

