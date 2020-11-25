Getty Image

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 according to several reports from South America.

According to the Argentinian newspapers LA Nacion and El Clarin, Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

Through daily Mail.

Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, according to reports in his native Argentina. The soccer legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving the hospital where he underwent stroke surgery. Maradona left the hospital on November 11, just eight days after he was admitted for emergency brain surgery. The famous ex-football player was banished from Olivos’ private clinic just before 6pm on Wednesday as hundreds of paparazzi fans tried to catch a glimpse of him. Maradona, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the culmination of a famous career.

Urgent | Matt Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/ty5eLhIaen The Nation (LANACION) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona died after suffering a heart attack, according to reports in his native Argentina. The soccer legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving the hospital. ~ Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/euxi0JRqK8 – laura and bingo (@lwalubengo) November 25, 2020

Greetings pour into Maradona as soon as news of his death spreads on social media.

Diego Maradona died at the age of sixty at his home in Argentina. He never failed to entertain and always put a smile on everyone’s facepic.twitter.com/Nz4UbXpThL BroBible (BroBible) November 25, 2020

Goodbye, one of the greats Maradona. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/s2oxm2h6nP SOCCER.COM (soccerdotcom) November 25, 2020

Maradona was so good that the defensive play plan to stop him was basically that way. pic.twitter.com/2sY5oVzGjv – Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) November 25, 2020

Maradona My heart breaks … it was way too early. He had just turned 60. A brilliant wizard on the field, a socialist who loves Che Guevara, and a rival to corrupt football watchers. Easily the best soccer player in world history pic.twitter.com/dOW2c1ZG2a – Arash Azizi (arash_tehran) November 25, 2020