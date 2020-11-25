Nintendo is removing Super Mario Maker from eShop, ending most online support

After several years of creativity Super Mario Maker The courses that build, Nintendo is ending support for the Wii U starting next year. People who are still playing this original Mario won’t be able to download their courses for other players to try and they won’t be able to do things like search for bookmarked courses. You will still be able to play tournaments created and uploaded by others online, so not everything related to the online mode will be unusable next year.

Nintendo announced plans to start shutting down some Super Mario Maker Social media features with a post on the company’s support website detailing what the closing schedule will look like. The first effect of the process that players notice will happen on January 12, 2021, when the game is removed from the Nintendo eShop before the rest of the changes.

Starting at 3/31, it will not be possible to upload courses in #SuperMarioMaker For #WiiU. Please see the link below for more information. Thank you to all players for supporting the Wii U version of Super Mario Maker since 2015!https://t.co/aPtUh8QVd6 pic.twitter.com/bZahjD3yK7 – Nintendo America (NintendoAmerica) November 25, 2020

After that, March 31, 2021 will be the next date so let’s look forward to the rest of the changes. At this point, players will no longer be able to download any online tournaments in the Wii U version of the game. The Super Mario Maker Bookmarks site will also go offline at that time. This means, Nintendo said, things like “updating the order of favorite courses” and “searching for your favorite courses” will no longer be available to gamers.

There is some good news for the players though: Super Mario Maker 2 You will not be affected at all by any of this. If you prefer to stick to the original Super Mario Maker Even after all the above dates have passed, you will still be able to play the courses online – just don’t expect to download any new courses.

“It will still be possible to play courses downloaded before the Course Upload feature is turned off, and re-download the game after it’s removed from the Nintendo eShop,” Nintendo said. “There will be no effect on me Super Mario Maker 2 A game for the Nintendo Switch system. “

This means another Mario game can no longer be realized from the Nintendo eShop starting March 31, 2021. Nintendo is already planning to remove Super Mario Bros 35 Also on that day, he said that the game will only be playable until the end of March 2021, and not only downloadable.