COVID-19 in Tunisia – Switzerland sends medical equipment worth 335,000 Swiss francs

Switzerland is helping Tunisia fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swiss Humanitarian Aid organization sent 15 respirators and 60 oxygen concentrators to Tunisia on Friday for a total value of approximately 335,000 Swiss francs. This is the fifth international delivery of its kind to Switzerland in recent weeks.

In light of the public health situation in Tunisia and in response to the request for assistance from the Tunisian authorities, the Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

An FATA plane left Dubendorf for Tunisia on Friday. In addition to the 15 respirators that the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy provides free of charge, the delivery also includes 60 oxygen concentrators.

The team will be received in Tunisia by the local authorities and then transferred to different places. The Swiss representation in Tunisia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian goods are equitably distributed as needed, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

The shipment to Tunisia is the fifth international shipment of humanitarian goods from Switzerland in recent weeks. Switzerland Humanitarian Aid, attached to the FDFA, has already sent equipment (ventilators and oxygen concentrators) to Mongolia (July 12), India (May 6), Nepal (May 21) and Sri Lanka (June 7). Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation related to COVID-19 and stands ready to provide assistance to the extent possible upon request.

