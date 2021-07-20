Wildfires: Thousands of Oregon residents evacuated after 300,000 acres burned

Fire decimated forests in southern Oregon

The largest active wildfire in the country has erupted in the US state of Oregon, consuming more than 300,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the so-called Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in Oregon’s history.

An area larger than the city of Los Angeles has already burned since the fire broke out on July 6.

The fire is one of more than 80 major fires raging in 13 US states, caused by heat waves and strong winds.

