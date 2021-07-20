The UK has recorded a daily record of migrants arriving through the English Channel

Migrants in the English Channel

At least 430 migrants crossed the English Channel into the UK illegally on Monday, setting a new record for arrivals via this route in a single day., according to data released Tuesday by the UK Home Office.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior indicated that the executive authority adopts “Significant measures to eliminate the unacceptable problem of illegal immigration”.

According to what was reported by the British public channel on Tuesday BBCnails 50 people, including women and young children, arrived at the beach in Dungeness (in the English county of Kent) after crossing in a boat.

Immigrants in the English Channel. Photo by Samir El Doumi / AFP

This last arrival occurs after last Sunday’s arrival in this country Eight boats transported 241 migrants.

According to internal data, so far this year about 8000 people entered the UK in about 345 boats.

The maximum number of arrivals in one day – before the new peak on Monday – was 416, registered in September 2020.

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, it has been suggested that the arrivals to the country through the canal are “unviable”.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Henry Nichols/Reuters

British MPs are currently studying the Citizenship and Borders Bill, which would turn these illegal arrivals into a file Criminal offense.

According to that law, Migrants who enter the country without permission may face sentences of up to four years in prison.

(With information from EFE)

