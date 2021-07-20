Hacking: If there are 5 sudden device changes, your phone is likely to be hacked, see details – 5 clear signs your phone has been hacked, check details

Highlights: Being targeted by hackers.

Hacking is done through a fake app.

You should be alert if there are sudden changes in the phone.

New Delhi: in India smart phone The incidence of piracy is increasing. Hackers target not only celebrities but also the general public through mobile apps and websites. malaysian app With the help of tools hacking Done. However, by looking at a few things in the phone, you can tell if your phone has been hacked or not. How do you know that your phone has been hacked? Let’s find out now.



from the phone battery quick end



If your smartphone battery is draining faster than usual, the phone may contain malware or a fake app. You should also check the apps running in the background before coming to a conclusion. Apps running in the background often drain the battery quickly. So close this app and watch it later.

The smartphone is slowing down



If your mobile suddenly slows down or stops frequently, there may be malware in the background of the device. Therefore, you should reset the phone immediately. This will delete the malware application.

Mobile app crash



If your phone frequently crashes after opening an app, or if a website takes longer than usual to load, your phone may have been hacked.

Pop-ups and ads



Often when you visit an app or website, a popup ad appears. Your phone may contain malware. Avoid using third party apps to avoid this. This will keep your phone and your private data safe.

Flash light starts automatically



If the flash light of the device is on even when you are not using the mobile phone, it is possible that an intruder is controlling your phone.

