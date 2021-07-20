Hacking: If there are 5 sudden device changes, your phone is likely to be hacked, see details – 5 clear signs your phone has been hacked, check details

Highlights:
- Being targeted by hackers.
- Hacking is done through a fake app.
- You should be alert if there are sudden changes in the phone.
from the phone battery quick end
If your smartphone battery is draining faster than usual, the phone may contain malware or a fake app. You should also check the apps running in the background before coming to a conclusion. Apps running in the background often drain the battery quickly. So close this app and watch it later.
The smartphone is slowing down
If your mobile suddenly slows down or stops frequently, there may be malware in the background of the device. Therefore, you should reset the phone immediately. This will delete the malware application.
Mobile app crash
If your phone frequently crashes after opening an app, or if a website takes longer than usual to load, your phone may have been hacked.
Pop-ups and ads
Often when you visit an app or website, a popup ad appears. Your phone may contain malware. Avoid using third party apps to avoid this. This will keep your phone and your private data safe.
Flash light starts automatically
If the flash light of the device is on even when you are not using the mobile phone, it is possible that an intruder is controlling your phone.
