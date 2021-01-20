Watch .. “Trump carries the” nuclear bag “with him as he leaves the White House

It contains the code needed to carry out nuclear attacks





Footage showed US President Donald Trump leaving Washington, DC, before the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden; He did not leave the “nuclear briefcase” in the White House.

According to the Guardian newspaper, one of Trump’s aides transferred the bag, which is a key to the US nuclear arsenal, to the helicopter in which Trump left the White House on his last flight as the 45th President of the United States, and then the bag was entered into the number one plane that Trump flew on shortly before Andrews Air Force Base to his home in Florida.

The “nuclear portfolio” includes the codes required to carry out nuclear attacks, and these codes will remain valid until Biden is sworn in (ie, at midday on Wednesday local time).

Trump abandoned the tradition of handing over the nuclear portfolio from a president to his successor, and decided not to attend Biden’s inauguration, for the first time since the presidency of Andrew Johnson, who led the country between 1865 and 1869.

Once Biden is sworn in, he will receive a replacement nuclear suitcase, while the one in Trump’s possession will become invalid.