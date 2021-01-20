Important for students of my school platform, the method of registering attendance in the morning period, with steps

The Madrasati platform is considered one of the things that male and female students are most looking for at different levels of study in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the beginning of the second semester, as it is the only educational platform launched by the Ministry of Education in order to complete the school year in safety due to the difficult conditions facing the Kingdom due to the Coronavirus The goal of completing the distance education process is to preserve the health of students and everyone and reduce the number of injuries in the Kingdom.

How to register attendance on the Madrasati platform for students

Every day, all students must register attendance on the Madrasati platform at the beginning of the school day in order to be proven during the process of monitoring absence and identifying absentees and obligors, and attendance can be registered easily through these steps:

Firstly enter the My School website.

Click on the Log In tab.

Write down the username and password.

Enter the visual verification code present in front of you.

Press enter.

And proof of attendance after that in the subject to be attended.

How to register for my school course