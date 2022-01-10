Warning of EU sanctions for Republika Srpska CEOs

EU Commission Spokesperson Peter Stano said, “The European Union strongly condemns the negative, divisive and provocative rhetoric used by the leaders of Republika Srpska on 9 January. These rhetoric and actions have heightened tensions between communities in the country and aggravated the political crisis Ongoing.” Use the phrase.

Stano renewed the European Union’s call for the Republika Srpska administration to abandon such rhetoric and actions, and stressed that they want not to obstruct the institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“If the situation deteriorates further, the EU will use the tools at its disposal, including the current sanctions framework and the aid review,” Stano said. Use the phrase.

Although unconstitutional, the “9 January of Republika Srpska” celebrations were held in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The celebrations included 2,700 members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbian member Milorad Dodik, Republika Srpska President Zelica ijanovic, 800 Republika Srpska police, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic, Serbian Prime Minister Anna Brbanek, Russian Ambassador Igor Kalbuhov and so far. – French deputies attended one person.

The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared “January 9, Republika Srpska Day” unconstitutional.

Based on the decision, the People’s Assembly of Republika Srpska held a referendum on September 25, 2016 to recognize “January 9 of Republika Srpska”, but the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina did not recognize this referendum and prohibited proceedings to celebrate this. day.