Novak Djokovic’s message after winning the court battle to stay in Australia

A judge rules in favor of Novak Djokovic in Australia (Reuters)

Since arriving in Australia on Wednesday night, Novak Djokovic He goes through a few days of extreme distress after that Border Force will refuse the visa To enter the country to play the first Grand Slam of the year.

This Monday, after staying in a refugee hotel, the Serb appeared before Judge Anthony Kelly of Melbourne Circuit Court, who The Australian government ordered his releaseIn addition to returning your personal documents and paying legal costs.

After this decision, the tennis player is currently ranked in the world has been declared publicly Through his official account on Twitter.

“I am happy and grateful that the judge invalidated the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open. I still focus on that. I came here to play in one of the most important events we have in front of the wonderful fans,” the Serbian wrote next to a picture of him and his team at Melbourne Park.

“So far I can’t say more than that, but thank you Everyone for being with me through all of this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Before he expressed himself on social networks, he was The family that decided to go out and talk At a press conference called by his father, Srdjan Djokovic in Belgado (Serbia).

“Novak is free, he is in Australia to win another championship. She has a medical exemption. “He is the best player of all time and he follows his principles and ideas,” he said. George, the number one brother in the world.

Who was also present at the conference was Dijana Djokovic, The tennis player’s mother said: “We celebrate the victory of our son, who did nothing wrong, did not break any law and was harassed.. He fought the regime because he knew he had a valid visa.”

A fan of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic waves the Serbian flag in front of the Park Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lauren Elliott

Djokovic He arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday with medical exemption He had intended to play the Australian Open this month, but immigration agents denied him a visa and held him in a refugee hotel while his lawyers appealed to the courts.

The tennis player claimed that He had an exemption for contracting covid-19 last December And that he received the green light to travel to the country from the Tennis Association and the Victorian government. After that, the Melbourne court ended up agreeing with the tennis player, who received the support of dozens of people who demonstrated in Melbourne and the authorities of Serbia, his native country.

