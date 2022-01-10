Gmail becomes the 4th app on Android with 10 billion downloads

Gmail is now the fourth app on Android to reach 10 billion installs. Google Play Services, YouTube and Google Maps are the other three apps to achieve more than 10 billion installs from the Google Play Store. This email service from Google has been very popular since its launch in 2004. Google has also added many features to Gmail over the years. This also includes an update to the undo send feature that allows users to recall emails during different periods.

Gmail Reaches Over 10 Billion Downloads Information The robot gave the police. He also revealed that this feat was first achieved by Google Play Services. After this via YouTube and Google Maps figure this out. Gmail earned this achievement in fourth place on the Google Play Store.

There are many features now available with Gmail. Recently, Google’s email service allowed users to recall an email sent at different intervals of 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds. Option have given. Earlier, Gmail had an option to recall an accidentally sent message within just five seconds. The undo functionality is available in Gmail for the web and in the Gmail mobile app.

An update to Google Chat in Gmail was also recently introduced. With this, users will be able to make 1:1 audio and video calls. The company has provided this update exclusively for mobile users on Android and iOS platforms. These calls can only be made to individual users who are in the chat list. On Gmail, users will also see details of missed calls and ongoing calls from the chat list. Google recently extended the deadline for Google Play billing system from March 31 to October 31, 2022. This has given time to developers who sell their apps and in-app content in India through Google Play. Now developers have another seven months to integrate with the Google Play billing system. In this system, developers will have to pay a commission to Google to purchase the app.

