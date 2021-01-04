Viral image | The fall of a student “immortalized” in Google Maps | Google Map | Street View | Mexico | New Leon | Directions | Directions | Widely

Earth is swallowing me up! Stumbling while walking is something that can happen to anyone, but chances are the embarrassing moment to ‘immortalize’ Google Maps It’s so rare that when it occurs, it becomes a trend. This was the case for a student in Mexico Unfortunately for him, the internet giant’s service car, which is recording the streets of the world with its cameras, was present to film the scene of its downfall.

The strange event happened in Santa Catarina, in Nuevo León, as the student was leaving her home. At first everything seemed to pass normally, he was even seen raising his hand as if greeting someone; However, After taking a few steps down a steep slope, he stumbles and suffers a spectacular fall in view of his friends, neighbors and a car. Google Maps .

Although the photos of the shameful episode in which the girl had to live were taken in 2009It was recently re-conducted Widely After existence Subscribed to TikTok On the account @ hidden.on.google.earth, Which specializes in collecting these kinds of unusual scenes captured in Google Maps To date, she has more than 1.3 million followers, according to the portal Informador.mx.

