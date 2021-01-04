€ 34.8 million: A guide from Finland empties a Eurojackpot

Eurojackpot

In the last Eurojackpot draw last Friday 28 August, one of the game’s participants felt right about the seven winning numbers. With 8 – 11 – 22 – 38 – 41 and the numbers of euros 4 and 7, a student from Finland earned exactly 34,889,569 euros. As reported by Finnish lottery company Veikkaus, the unknown lucky man gave his ticket at a shopping center in Loimaa, a town in southwestern Finland. Now the winner must submit a report to Veikkaus’ headquarters in Helsinki to redeem their prize.

But the second prize category was also impressive: seven players received € 585,793.80 because they correctly predicted a € number for the correct five. They come from Baden-Württemberg (2x), Hesse, Iceland, Finland (2x) and Lithuania.

It continues next Friday (4 September) with another ten million euros in the jackpot. Tips can be found in all lottery stores and on www.eurojackpot.de Has been connected.

