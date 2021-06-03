VFP Stuttgart 2021/2022: Desire for Continuity – Football

VfB Stuttgart has played a convincing season. The focus is now on the new season, but before that, sporting director Sven Mislintat is still full. Because a Swabian team can change a lot.

Started at the gate

It has already been decided that Gregor Kopel will leave for Borussia Dortmund. Florian Muller of Mainz is currently the hottest competitor to the successor. Should the change occur, there should be a duel with Fabian Bredlow for a number one goal post next season, with Müller being the most likely option. Number three among publications is Jens Grahl, VfB’s longest-serving professional.

Defense will change

The strong defense around Mark Oliver Kempf, Valdemar Anton and Konstantinos Mavropanos is also likely to change. The 26-year-old is making a move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Konstantinos Mavropanos, the situation remains unclear. According to Kicker, there is a chance for VfB to keep the Greeks on loan from Arsenal London in Stuttgart, possibly even with an option to buy. With Valdemar Anton, it is clear that the streamers will remain.

Kaminsky Changes – Is Schlutterbeek Coming?

Four years later, Marcin Kaminsky will leave VFP for Schalke 04. Nico Schlutterbeek is supposed to fill in the hole in defence. The 21-year-old is currently participating in the European Under-21 Championship. Schlotterbeck has been loaned to Union Berlin by SC Freiburg before the season and could be on the verge of jumping in Freiburg. Both physically and mentally, Schlotterbeck would be a suitable replacement for Kempf if he changes.

If Schlutterbeek moves to Neckar, another defender will likely be needed. After the departures of Marcin Kaminski and Holger Badstuber, there is a shortage of substitutes in the defense line. Young talent Luca Mack, like Pascal Stenzel and Atakan Carazor, will have to draw attention to himself in preparation.

Endo and Mangala as midfield support

The midfield pivot around Wataru Endo and Uriel Mangala has been a VFB masterpiece this season. Endo in particular has worked as a game designer, clock generator, and two-person fighter. “The heart,” as Japan’s VFB sports director Sven Mislintat calls him, was the top fighter in the league last season and will lace up his soccer boots for the VFB next season.

Orel Mangala will also be residing in Stuttgart. The Belgian has improved dramatically after returning from Hamburg SV and Daniel Didavi recently signed his contract. But former captain Gonzalo Castro has already left the club. His contract was not renewed.

“We want financial stability, but not in a way that you have to play against relegation again next season.”

Three new midfield deals

In addition, three new midfield deals have already been confirmed: Omar Beyaz from Istanbul’s Fenerbahce, Alu Kol from Central Coast Mariners (Australia) and Nawiru Ahmada, who was already on loan from Juventus Turin and who made a purchase when relegated. . In addition, Nicholas Narte (recently loaned to SV Sandhausen) will wear the VfB jersey in the future.

Borna Sosa drew attention to herself on the left flank with ten assists. The Croatian, who would have liked to play for Germany in the European Championship, was already associated with many clubs. VfB will try to keep it. However, it seems that a change in the summer is possible.

Thomie and Clement are about to take off

The right wing in particular is vacant at VfB. After the serious injury to Silas Wamangituka, Roberto Massimo and Tanguy Coulibaly became available as replacements. Both will also be part of the VfB team next year.

On the other hand, Eric Thomie and Philip Clement are all ready to say goodbye. You barely got a chance last season and you should leave the club with a suitable offer.

Important players can switch

In The Storm, one player stands for VfB development: Sasa Kalajdzic. The two-meter tall man fought his way back impressively after a cruciate ligament injury, scoring 16 goals last season and preparing for another six. Kalajdic is currently preparing for the European Championship with the Austrian national team. If he plays a strong tournament, VfB may not be able to hold it.

Nicholas Gonzalez could also leave VfB. Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be willing to pay €18m for the striker. The Argentina international struggled with muscle injuries repeatedly in the second half of the season, but was previously an absolute guarantee of success for Swabians. Although he only extended his paper to 2024 last winter, selling VfB could be a serious option for a decent transfer fee.

Silas and Amanjituca Blipt

Silas Amangituka was another high-performing player until a cruciate ligament rupture. The winger scored eleven goals and counted five. Because of the serious injury, it likely won’t be fully available for VfB until the beginning of next year.

Hamadi El Ghadawi has only made five appearances this season due to pubic osteitis and ligamentous syndrome, but like Darko Chulinov, he is set to be in the new season’s squad.

Although CEO Thomas Hitzlsberger has confirmed there will be no sale, after the departure of Gregor Kopel there could be an exciting transition period as sporting director Sven Mislintat still has a lot to do.