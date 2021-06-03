As of September 2021, Apple’s CEO is asking employees to return to work in the office

IDXChannel – employees an Apple He requested to return to the office three days a week starting in early September. Chief Executive Officer , Tim Cook, sent an email on Wednesday (2/6) to notify employees of the new policy.

Cook said most employees will be required to come to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, teams that need to work directly in the office will work four to five days a week. Employees also have the opportunity to work remotely for up to two weeks annually, with their manager’s approval.

This change did not come as a surprise to the staff. Because in December last year, he notified Tim Cook that they might be asked to return to the office as early as June of this year.

In his letter, Cook also urged all employees to get vaccinated. “For now, let me say I look forward to seeing your face,” he said at the conclusion of the letter, citing The Verge, Thursday (3/6/2021).

While Apple is already preparing to go to the office, Google announced some time ago that 20 percent of its employees can work from home permanently.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, allows employees to work from home in perpetuity, as long as they get permission from their manager. He says remote work is the future.

(sandy)