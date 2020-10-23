Daniel Jones’ Travels and Falls. So do the giants.

This has been a memorable season for the giants. But the victory over the soccer team in Washington last week gave the team at least its first win, and Thursday’s match against the Eagles in Philadelphia produced the kind of exciting moments that bring hope to revitalize the season. Almost, anyway.

Trailing the Eagles, 10-7, in the third quarter, and starting to drive on the 12-yard streak, midfielder Daniel Jones of the Giants faked, and rolled to the right. The fake deceived the Eagles’ defense, and as Jones advanced, there was nothing in front of him but green grass. So it took off quickly in broad daylight.

20, 30, 40, 50, 40 … the squares rolled away and there were no cannons in sight. Jones was on his way to give the Giants a head start and deliver the kind of distinctive gameplay that is being replayed endlessly in high profile shows, viral clips and in the minds of fans of giants eager for a good memory this year.

Jones was flying. At age 43, he hit 21.23 mph, According to NextGen Statistics, The fastest top speed by a midfielder over the past three seasons. By the time Jones hit 35 he was clearly going to score.