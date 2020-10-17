Lomachenko-Lopez Weight Results, Video, Standoff, Combat Group

We’re around 24 hours away from fight night, with Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez now set at 100 percent for ESPN’s main event Saturday night, with both lightweight title rosters in place for the three-belt unite match.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KO) climbed onto the scale first and looked fit at 135 lbs, just right. Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) came next and came 135th too.

How to watch the match Lomachenko and Lopez

History: Saturday 17 October | Start time: 10:00 PM ET (Primary Card) / 7:30 PM ET (Prelims)

Your location: MGM Top Rank Bubble, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN (Primary Card) | Stream: ESPN + (Prelims)

The main showdown in the event, which violated the rules of social distancing and all that but in this particular case it probably doesn’t matter much because they will be in an episode without masks fighting and breathing on each other tomorrow night anyway, starts about 21 minutes of video:

Also on the main card, Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KO) will face Arnold Barboza Jr. (24-0, 10 KO) in a pivot 10-round junior welterweight match. The weight of both fighters was 140 on the nose, at the maximum.

In the card’s main opening match, Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KO) is looking to continue his football career in the first round of KO against veteran Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KO) in an eight-round middleweight fight. Berlanga initially weighed 169 ° C, then had to strip and reached 169, which is the decade’s weight. The bellows came in 169.