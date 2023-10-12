A double surprise for the German national team in the United States of America

Enjoying the work: Thomas Müller (AS) and his colleagues completed their first training in the United States of America.Photo: IMAGO/Student

Sports

October 12, 2023, 5:58 pm October 12, 2023, 5:57 p.m

The German team set off for the United States on Monday afternoon and arrived there the same evening. One day later, the first training session was held in Foxborough at the New England Revolution Stadium.

Julian Nagelsmann hounded his new team loudly for almost 90 minutes “Sports photo” In different forms of play across terrain. He tried to teach new processes in passing exercises and enhance his professionals’ working speed through difficult exercises.

During the training session, which ended around 10pm German time, the focus was not just on the sport. In the end, a double surprise awaited the professionals, as well as the national coach.

DFB Team: Former NFL Pro Surprises Patriots

Former German footballer Marcus Kuhn, an unexpected guest, appeared at the training ground and said a few words to the German national team selection. Footballers paid tribute to the man who was the first German to score an NFL goal in 2014.

“It was nice to be able to talk to the boys from the national team. I hope they have a good time here,” Kuhn said afterwards. The former pro had another surprise up his sleeve. While still on the turf, he presented T-shirts from the New England Patriots, with whom Kuhn was previously under contract.

Senior captain Ilkay Gundogan received his copy, followed by his teammates and coach Nagelsmann. “It was great to get the shirts and be able to immerse ourselves in that world a little bit. It’s a different world,” said Jonas Hoffmann.

All shirts are personally designed, i.e. with the numbers and names of German Football Association players. Even sporting director Rudi Völler was given a shirt bearing the number nine, his number from his professional days.

Marcus Kuhn (left) presents Ilkay Gundogan (right) with a New England Patriots jersey.Photo: IMAGO/Student

Afterwards, Gundogan spoke of a certain affinity for football: “I like to go every now and then and try to watch the Super Bowl if our schedule allows it. That’s always really cool.”

DFB teams up with the NFL New England Patriots

Hoffman, in turn, spoke of “certain similarities” between the two sports. This is how football and soccer are linked through individual ‘moves’ or the surrounding environment. The national player eventually came to a positive conclusion about this encounter: “It is interesting and nice to communicate.”

The background to the campaign is a cooperation between the German Football Association and the New England Patriots. The NFL club along with MLS team New England Revolution owns the training complex where the German national team currently trains.

In return, footballers will use the German Football Association’s headquarters in Frankfurt in NovemberTo prepare for their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 12 in Frankfort. They also want to benefit from cooperation outside sports, as the German Football Association announced in a statement in July.