US Covid-19 vaccine helps Taiwan and 16 other Asian countries split 7 million doses | Vaccines are urgently needed to save the epidemic | news

The White House announced the first wave on the thirdNew wreath seedlingsA total of 25 million doses were released; 7 million doses were sent to Asia, including Taiwan.

US President Biden recently announced that 80 million doses of the new crown vaccine will be delivered by the end of June. According to the latest White House fact sheet, 75% will be involved through COVAX and 25% will be involved in emergency needs.

Through the co-vaccine with COVAX, the United States will coordinate with the African Union, prioritizing Latin America and the Caribbean, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa; As for global emergency needs, the United States will contact these countries directly.

Regarding 25 million doses, the White House stated that 19 million doses were shared through COVAX, 6 million doses were received in South and Central American countries, and 7 million doses were received in Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives. Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands.

Six million doses will be released in emergency situations, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea and other countries.