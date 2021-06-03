US Covid-19 vaccine helps Taiwan and 16 other Asian countries split 7 million doses | Vaccines are urgently needed to save the epidemic | news

The White House announced the first wave on the thirdNew wreath seedlingsA total of 25 million doses were released; 7 million doses were sent to Asia, including Taiwan.
US President Biden recently announced that 80 million doses of the new crown vaccine will be delivered by the end of June. According to the latest White House fact sheet, 75% will be involved through COVAX and 25% will be involved in emergency needs.
Through the co-vaccine with COVAX, the United States will coordinate with the African Union, prioritizing Latin America and the Caribbean, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa; As for global emergency needs, the United States will contact these countries directly.
Regarding 25 million doses, the White House stated that 19 million doses were shared through COVAX, 6 million doses were received in South and Central American countries, and 7 million doses were received in Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives. Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands.
Six million doses will be released in emergency situations, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea and other countries.
US Covid-19 vaccine helps Taiwan and 16 other Asian countries split 7 million doses
The White House announced on September 3 that the first wave of plans to launch the new crown vaccine, with a total of 25 million doses; Of these, 7 million doses were sent to Asia, including Taiwan.
Behind the scenes / Lai Qingde visits Japan to help me quickly get back to “yes” with Abe’s A-Z Vaccine System
The epidemic of the new crown pneumonia in my country is severe, and Japan has decided to give my country 1.24 million doses of the A to Z vaccine, which is expected to be sent to Taoyuan Airport tomorrow. It is reported that due to the sudden outbreak of the local epidemic in our country, it is facing …
Guo Taiming was forbidden to buy vaccines without original permission. Zheng Liwen: Treating Taiwanese as leeks
The local epidemic situation is serious. The Yongling Foundation, affiliated with Hon Hai founder Guo Taiming, has offered to purchase 5 million doses of original vaccines from German BNT, but Chen Shizhong, the commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center …
Japan’s 1.24 million doses of vaccine will reach the Taiwan Green Committee: the Japanese must fight in Taiwan first
The Japanese government decided today that it will provide 1.24 million doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan and arrive in Taiwan tomorrow. Democratic Progressive Party legislator Zheng Yunping said on Facebook tonight that if there are suggestions from friends in the face, Taiwan should be given priority…
Congressman Keshi announced the Kombat vaccine: What about the vaccine
Yesterday, Mayor of Keelung, Lin Yuchang, said that more than 60% of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Keelung have been infected in family groups, and proposed 7 guidelines for the prevention of family epidemics, reminding the public to prevent and avoid the epidemic at home… .
The daily gift of the A-Z vaccine Jiang Qichen: Prove that the Cai government needs help from the private sector and other countries in the world
There is a shortage of the new crown vaccine in China, and it was reported in the evening that Japan will supply Taiwan with 1.24 million doses of AZ vaccine tomorrow. The head of the Kuomintang Party, Jiang Qishin, stated on Facebook in the evening that the number of vaccines donated by Japan exceeded the number of vaccines in our country …
sum Comments