The new generation of Windows is knocking on the door. Microsoft announced the date of the revelation

Last week, the Microsoft Build Developer Conference took place, which was expected to unveil the news in the upcoming fall update for Windows 10. However, the conference (including the introductory keynote) was mainly aimed at developers, with the festive reveal of next next. News in Windows. It deserves a separate job. And now we finally know the date of his contract.

The new generation of Windows knows the history of its discovery



Microsoft has revealed that the next generation of Windows will be unveiled on June 24 at 5:00 PM. The event will be presented by the President of Microsoft Satya NadellaAs well as the head of the computer department Panos Panay. The composition of this report indicates that it will indeed be a major event, after all, Nadella said last week that it will be the biggest change in Windows in the past 10 years.

Join us on June 24th at 11am ET for a party #MicrosoftEvent To find out what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 – Windows June 2, 2021

Neither the head of Microsoft nor the current call is talking about Windows 10, so it’s still unclear under what name the Redmonds will introduce to the new generation of Windows – whether it’s a simple fall update or an entirely new version of Windows with a new designation. Given the planned changes, perhaps the second option makes more sense.

do not miss: Should Microsoft rename Windows 10? It would make sense this fall

The last three Windows updates were just minor service updates with no major changes, indicating that Microsoft was working on something big in the background. We often talk about a complete redesign, but we’ll likely see new features (and the removal of historical components). The integrated App Store should also be new.