UN Secretary-General accuses Russia of ‘violating the territorial integrity’ of Ukraine | international

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the organization “fully supports” Ukraine’s sovereignty, citing recognition of the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions. Donetsk and Luhansk by Russia are “Ukrainian violation of territorial integrity.”

“The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter,” Guterres said in a statement sent to the press.

The United Nations also stated that it was "deeply concerned" about this Russian action and called for a "peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minx agreements." Endorsed by the United Nations in 2015.

Likewise, it requested that “all relevant actors focus their efforts on the immediate cessation of hostilities, on the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and on preventing any action or declaration that could further aggravate the dangerous situation.”

The comments by Guterres, who on Monday canceled a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to return to New York, come after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, in southeastern Ukraine, after which he signed treaties of friendship and mutual assistance with the leaders of Donetsk, Denis Pushlin, Lugansk, Leonid Pasnik.

A short while ago, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Ukraine had requested an immediate meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address urgent measures aimed at achieving de-escalation and take practical steps to ensure the security of the country.