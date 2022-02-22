China responds to Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics

Beijing emphasizes that the development of the situation in Ukraine so far is closely related to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk Agreement.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday in a phone call that China is concerned about the development of the situation in Ukraine, but its position on the issue is consistent.

Wang noted that any country’s legitimate security concerns should be respected and adhered to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. He also stated that the evolution of the Ukraine issue so far is closely related to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk agreement. So, China will continue to communicate with all parties concerned. He concluded that it depends on the substance of the matter.

“China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint, and recognize the importance of implementing The principle of indivisible securityCalm the situation and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation. announce Senior Chinese official.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned This Monday during Message The nation for its decision to “immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty” of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Similarly, during a ceremony in the Kremlin, the head of the Russian state Occurred With the leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushlin, and the leader of Luhansk, Leonid Bashnik, Agreements of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Russia and the two republics.

“The so-called civilized world, whose only representatives in the West call themselves its only representatives, prefers not to notice the killing of civilians, the siege and the harassment of people In the Donbass, as if all this horror and genocide against almost 4 million people did not exist,” Putin announced during his message to the nation on Monday, recalling that it is currently “practically” Not a single day passes without the bombing of the Donbass localities“.