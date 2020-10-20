Trump said Sudan would be removed from the state sponsor of terrorism list if he paid $ 335 million to victims of terrorism

President Donald Trump He said on Monday Sudan It will be removed from the list Countries that sponsor terrorism Once you pay $ 335 million to American terror victims and their families.

“Great news! The new Sudanese government, making great progress, has agreed to pay US $ 335 million to American victims of terrorism and their families.” “Once deposited, I will remove Sudan from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism. Finally, justice is for the American people and a big step for Sudan!”

The move from Sudan will open the door for the African country to obtain the international loans and aid needed to revive its ailing economy and save the country’s transition to democracy.

Sudan agreed to pay compensation to victims of the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network While bin Laden was living in Sudan.

Once the compensation money has been deposited, Trump is set to sign an order to remove Sudan from the terrorism list, which has been under heavy US sanctions for 27 years.

It is then expected that Congress will work to restore the sovereign immunity of Sudan, which would effectively stop future compensation lawsuits against him in US courts.

Sudanese officials have been negotiating the terms of removing the country from the list for more than a year, but American efforts to repair relations with Sudan are returning to the end Administration of President Barack Obama, Which began the operation in January 2017.

Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan is also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran To supply arms to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.