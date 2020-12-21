Trump news live: Latest updates as the US considers UK travel ban
Attorney General Bill Barr contradicted the president on several points during his recent press conference on Monday. This included reaffirming that Russia was likely behind the cyber breach and saying that voting machines by the US government should not be stopped.
Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that China, instead of Russia, could be behind the cyber breach, despite all other reports suggesting the attack came from the latter country. Reports also indicated that Mr. Trump considered imposing martial law during a White House meeting regarding the 2020 elections, but the president has since denied the plot.
This comes at a time when Republican lawmakers such as Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Marco Rubio are raising public outrage by taking pictures of receiving the Coronavirus vaccine, having previously put their lives at risk by downplaying the importance of the epidemic and ignoring the task force’s guidance.
Barr says the US government penetration appears to be Russia, despite Trump’s attempt to deflect suspicion from Moscow
Attorney General William Barr has confirmed intelligence assessments that Russia is behind the massive cyber espionage operation against the United States that Donald Trump has tried to blame China, he wrote. Justin Vallejo.
When asked if Russia was responsible for the mega-hack of SolarWinds, Barr contradicted the president’s attempts to distract from the hack away from the Kremlin.
“From the information I have, I agree with the secretary [Mike] Barr said Pompeo’s assessment definitely appears to be Ross, but I won’t discuss it later.
Lawmakers say the $ 600 stimulus payments are “not enough” with Congress’s approval of Covid relief
After a lengthy legislative debate about providing much-needed financial relief to millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, progressive lawmakers have criticized a final $ 900 billion deal that includes direct payments of $ 600 as insufficient to address the scale of the crisis.
After an 11-hour deal was reached moments before the deadline was extended to avoid a government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday that Congress can “finally report on what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: more help is on the way.”
Michigan Congresswoman Rachida Tlaib responded on Twitter: “More help for whom?”
“How millions of people face eviction, remain unemployed and stand in the food bank,” she added [and] Soup kitchen lines are supposed to live on $ 600? We haven’t sent help for 8 months. This is not leadership. There is no sympathy, only a politics of greed and power. “
Also breaking: Barr says there’s no reason to seize the voting machines as he is fighting Trump’s conspiracy theories
Attorney General William Barr said he saw “no reason” to seize the Dominion voting machines when he split from Donald Trump at his last press conference as head of the Department of Justice.
When asked if the president has the legal power to order the confiscation of voting machines across the country, Barr backtracked on Trump’s campaign efforts to continue challenging election results in swing states where votes were counted by Dominion Voting Systems.
“I don’t see any basis now for the federal government’s seizure of machinery, as you know, the federal government’s wholesale seizure of machinery,” Barr said.
Justin Vallejo He has the report:
Breaking: Bill Barr says he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden
At his recent press conference at the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, writes Oliver O’Connell.
Mr. Barr said he “saw no reason to hire a special advisor and I have no plan to do so before I leave.”
Donald Trump has been pushing particularly for a person to be appointed to investigate the president-elect’s son, Joe Biden.
“I’m going to be tough for all of us,” says Home Secretary Biden.
Shweta Sharma spoke about New Mexico Congressman Deep Haaland, the first Native American in US history to be appointed Secretary of the Interior, who pledged tirelessly to fight climate change and environmental injustice.
Trump has already drawn attention to naming an airport in his honor
The Daily Beast Reports that the president was asking his aides about the possibility of an international airport bearing his name appeared to be believed to deserve an extended tribute to the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and Bill Clinton.
Anger that Republican lawmakers who downplayed the pandemic are jumping into the vaccine queue
Louise Hall has this angry reaction to the likes of Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Marco Rubio who got their footage after Covid-19 was devastated and endangered their lives for several months.
Dr. Fauci tells the kids that he vaccinated Santa Claus in the Arctic
Aaaw, what a sweetheart.
AOC launches a violent attack on Amazon jobs
In addition to Get vaccinated directly on Instagram, The outspoken New York congresswoman has been busy acquiring the online retail giant – profiting largely from the Christmas shutdown – for her treatment of warehouse employees.
Louise Hall Report.
Bernie Sanders says the Democrats have pushed working-class supporters to Trump
The Vermont senator, who is registered as an independent but has close ties to Democrats, said the party needed to “change itself” to win back voters who backed an attractive property manager in 2016 and 2020.
