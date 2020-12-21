Trump news live: Latest updates as the US considers UK travel ban

Related video: Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says the president should use the military to ‘re-run’ elections in swing states

Attorney General Bill Barr contradicted the president on several points during his recent press conference on Monday. This included reaffirming that Russia was likely behind the cyber breach and saying that voting machines by the US government should not be stopped.

Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that China, instead of Russia, could be behind the cyber breach, despite all other reports suggesting the attack came from the latter country. Reports also indicated that Mr. Trump considered imposing martial law during a White House meeting regarding the 2020 elections, but the president has since denied the plot.

This comes at a time when Republican lawmakers such as Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Marco Rubio are raising public outrage by taking pictures of receiving the Coronavirus vaccine, having previously put their lives at risk by downplaying the importance of the epidemic and ignoring the task force’s guidance.