The winter solstice, meteors, Jupiter and Saturn walk in the night sky

Although it was a terrible year in many ways, 2020 saw some amazing astronomical happenings. Remember Neways Comet? Or when the Betelgeuse fades in the night sky? These were just a couple of the celestial highlights as we stumbled our way around the Sun during these 366 days (it was a leap year too).

Now, with only 10 short days remaining before the year reaches a conclusion that many people will enjoy, at least three astronomical accidents will be dealt with on the same day: major alignments of our solar system’s largest planets, the winter solstice and meteor shower at its zenith.