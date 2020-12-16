Trump News Live: Latest updates as President must hand in financial documents
The Trump Organization was ordered to hand over financial documents related to New York property, after allegations that the president’s family and their partners inflated assets to win millions in tax benefits.
A judge on the New York State Supreme Court issued the ruling on Tuesday, stating that documents must be delivered by December 18.
In a statement, the attorney general, who is investigating allegations of wrongdoing, said that “justice and the rule of law prevailed,” adding that the Trump Organization would comply.
Elsewhere, First Lady Melania Trump was accused of violating health guidelines during a visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, DC, after taking off her mask while reading stories of patients.
The White House denied that any rule had been broken, and insisted that public speakers do not have to wear masks if their audience is more than six feet away from them.
Biden urges Georgia to give Democrats control of the Senate
Joe Biden was on his campaign trajectory in Georgia, ahead of the January run-off election that will determine which party controls the Senate.
The President-elect encouraged the electorate to support Democratic rivals John Usoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in order to prevent the Republican Party from blocking Congress.
“We can accomplish a lot, a lot that can make the lives of the people of Georgia and the whole country so much better,” Biden, who won the Georgian presidential election, said Tuesday.
Facebook temporarily blocks political ads for runoff tours in Georgia
Facebook has decided to lift the ban on political ads in the United States to allow ads that target voters in the Georgia Senate run-offs next month.
The temporary suspension comes 6 weeks after the company banned new political ads.
In a blog post on Tuesday, the social media giant said political ads not directly targeting Georgian audiences would be restricted.
Trump will execute more Americans than all states combined in 2020
A report revealed that for the first time the United States government executed more people than the states combined.
Despite declining support for the death penalty, Donald Trump has resumed federal executions in 2020 after a 17-year hiatus.
There have been 10 federal executions so far this year, more than at any time since the 19th century, according to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC).
This compared to 7 executions carried out during the same period.
Referring to Trump’s bleak record, Robert Dunham, CEO of DPIC, said: “We hadn’t seen it before. We didn’t expect to see it. It could be a long time before we see that happen again.”
UK Defense Secretary says he will miss Trump ‘good friend’
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace likely raised some eyebrows by saying that he would “miss” Donald Trump because he was a “good friend of Britain”.
Mr. Wallace’s words come as the UK government tries to forge strong ties with the incoming Biden administration.
Tell the sun: I will miss Donald Trump, because he was a good friend of Britain
No matter what people think, Donald Trump’s stance towards the UK in many areas has been completely compatible with us.
“And we should all be grateful or happy when we have an American administration that supports Britain’s interests.”
This is my colleague Conrad Duncan With more on the story:
The White House defends the first lady as she removes her mask during her hospital visit
Melania Trump has come under fire for taking off her mask during a visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.
However, the White House issued a statement saying that the first lady followed protocols for hospital masks and was “twelve feet” from others at all times.
Mrs. Trump was reading the stories to patients and their families on her third annual visit to the hospital.
Judge orders Trump to hand over financial documents
On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the president must hand over financial documents related to property in New York.
This comes as part of an investigation into allegations that the Donald Trump family and their partners inflated assets to gain millions of dollars in tax benefits.
The Independent Alex Woodward More details:
Good morning and welcome The Independent Rolling American Policy Coverage.
