Trump News Live: Latest updates as President must hand in financial documents

The Trump Organization was ordered to hand over financial documents related to New York property, after allegations that the president’s family and their partners inflated assets to win millions in tax benefits.

A judge on the New York State Supreme Court issued the ruling on Tuesday, stating that documents must be delivered by December 18.

In a statement, the attorney general, who is investigating allegations of wrongdoing, said that “justice and the rule of law prevailed,” adding that the Trump Organization would comply.

Elsewhere, First Lady Melania Trump was accused of violating health guidelines during a visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, DC, after taking off her mask while reading stories of patients.

The White House denied that any rule had been broken, and insisted that public speakers do not have to wear masks if their audience is more than six feet away from them.