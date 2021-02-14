Today’s event, patron saint of the day, your horoscope

It is the forty-fifth day of the year, the seventh week. At the end of 2021, there are 320 days left.

today is Valentine’s Day: Lovers’ Party! Celebrated all over the world, it has ancient origins. It is said to date back to the fourth century BC: the Romans honored the god Lupercus with fertility rites that consisted of choosing women and men who should have lived together in an intimate relationship for a year. The Church put an end to this custom and introduced Saint Valentine’s Day, as the Saint of Love! why him? Good tradition says that some amorous miracles depend on him: a mistress the bishop met, while they were arguing, reconciled when the saint made dozens of pairs of pigeons fly around. Other lovers were acquitted from parental bans or persecution thanks to the saint. For centuries, love and spouses have been celebrated all over the world on February 14th, in a romantic way and gift exchange!

That happened today

1349 – 2,000 Jews suspected of spreading the Black Plague are killed in Strasbourg

1876 ​​- Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent over the phone

1918 – The Soviet Union adopts the Gregorian calendar (1 February according to the Julian calendar)

1924 – IBM is founded

1929 Valentine’s Day Massacre: Al Capone exterminates rival Pagsey Moran’s gang

1936 – AG Weser launches the first 162 U-Boats (the last of which will be launched on March 1, 1945)

(1945 – Bombardment of Dresden)[1945-قصفدريسدن

1979 – In Kabul, Islamic extremists kidnap the US ambassador to Afghanistan, Adolph Dubs, who will be killed in a shootout between his captors and the police.

1985 – CNN reporter Jeremy Levine is released from prison in Lebanon

1989 – The first 24 GPS satellites are put into orbit Union Carbide agrees to pay the Indian government $ 470 million in damages from the 1984 Bhopal disaster

2003 – Dolly the Sheep, the first mammal to be cloned, dies

2005 – In California comes Establishing the YouTube web platform.

1991 – In the cinema “Silence of the Lambs”: “I hope we can talk longer, but I have an old friend for dinner tonight. Goodbye.” And so the bloodthirsty Doctor Lecter took Detective Starling’s leave, in the final scene of Silence of the Lambs (original title Silence of the Lambs), which was first released in 1991 in the USA.

Boy

Were you born today Nature has given you amazing insight to help you navigate life. At work, you are extremely skilled, efficient and industrious: you will undoubtedly reach your goals even if you have to face some tough times. Love life is lucky, you will have a lot of love but you definitely will only associate with maturity.

1961 – Daria BenardiA well-known face of television entertainment, her editorial activity is split between the role of journalist / presenter and writer. He was born in Ferrara.

1972 – Valerio Mastandria: Roman doc, a famous actor in theater, film and television, shot him like many others through the historical broadcast Maurizio Costanzo Show.

They disappeared today:

2004 – Marco PantaniBorn in Cesena (Emilia-Romagna) and died in Rimini in February 2004, he was a road cyclist, also known to the general public. The Pirate (the title due to the use of a bandana) was a fantastic climber, winning the bronze medal at the 1995 World Championships online, Giro d’Italia, and the Tour de France in the same year.

Today’s horoscope

Paulo Fox Tower on February 14, 2021 from astri.acotel.it

Aries (March 21 – April 20): Valentine’s Day promises to be very important, lonely hearts too! Yes, because the most beautiful thing is that we finally free ourselves from the burden, feel more free in love, and more free to share. And for a sign like yours that loves freedom, emotion, and instinct, it’s all necessary. Get ready for a special Sunday experience!

Toro (April 21 – May 20): You are likely to be in conflict with yourself and others. In love you have no clear thoughts! There may also have been an omission lately: I don’t want to say that everyone has gone through a crisis, but many have moved away or perhaps they have encountered personal and work problems and thus arrive home with a tall face. All this needs to be slowed down a little, that excitement needs to be eliminated, otherwise you risk arriving on Valentine’s Day with some too much doubts!

Twins (May 21 – June 21): This does not in any way indicate a long and lasting state of tension, because for example Valentine’s Day promises to be fun, but it is possible that in the next 48 hours, especially in love, you have to ask for something More. If you are sick it will be important to restore energy, this may help you with an overall enjoyable weekend!

cancer (June 22 – July 22): It’s a good guide as to why you can live love better, because you can relate to others in a more calm way, because you feel your life is really changing! Of course, we still do not face the “big shifts” at stake

Lyon (July 23 – August 23): Relaxation tip! Tuesdays and Thursdays were so stressed and tense that it is now appropriate to understand what is left in your heart. The patience was definitely not left, because you had to strain yourself a lot to face all those who somehow tried to put a blaster in the wheel!

virgin (August 24 – September 22): In these 48 hours, you will be occupied with many issues, not the least of which are some work and study matters, which will prevail over all the rest. Love is always important to you, but the life associated with everyday life matters the most, also because you have the idea that love does not last long if your back is not covered also economically. I tell spouses, I say to those who live together: If there is something to be said, speak up on those two days!

Weight scale (Sep 23rd – Oct 22nd): Hope this is a recovery period! It has already indicated that the planets are all favorable or at any rate for the most part active. The only important data can come if you don’t want to take big steps psychologically, if you live everything as if it were a problem. Here, those who are in trouble for everything or are afraid to set off on new goals, may be at fault!

The scorpion (October 23 – November 22): I have made it clear that the days between Wednesday and Thursday will bring a little effort, not ruling out that even now there is a bit of excitement, but if you also look at the stars, I really hope the worst is over! In love, not everything is so clear: it does not mean that you are far from the person you love, but as you have already made clear, in the past two or three days, you have been absent!

Sagittario (November 23 – December 21): The end of February and the beginning of March will somehow lead to the collapse of everything that is no longer useful. For you, I remember that your sign is a very strong sign, a sign of fire, and therefore it hardly withdraws useless situations, but prefers to take risks, confront the new, and change without a good foundation, convinced that sooner or later there will be an opportunity in life!

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 20): If you look at the end of the month stars as well as the stars in March, I can say “green light” to regain feeling. Many decided to change course, do new things, or maybe in the same activity, since the end of last year there have been moments of great strength. You made an important decision, and if there were any problems with someone, chances are that you also managed to get revenge.

Fishbowl (January 21 – February 19): You are convinced that it is important during this period to experience new feelings! You have been so restricted in the last few months that now you actually have the right and need some freedom. Freedom does not necessarily mean betrayal, freedom does not necessarily mean changing your life, but simply trust in people who are free in thought! Anyone who tries to prevent your development will be banished.

Fish (February 20 – March 20): This is because the moon passes through your sign and will soon be on a good side for Uranus. It’s a good start for those who have to forget the lost love and are now ready to live a new story. If someone has been by your side for a long time, after a period of verification you can also advertise yourself! I remember that you value people every day