Sam Kendricks da positivo a covid; “pega” Australia

Few ride fragility Olympic Games In the midst of the pandemic, he was left behind when the entire Australian athletics team was forced to briefly quarantine after the American pole thrower Sam Kendricks He withdrew from duels in Tokyo after he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The loss of Kendricks, a two-time world champion, deprives the Games of some of their most prominent players. The athletics program begins on Friday.

He was one of the many athletes who trained at the Olympic Stadium last week. Australia reported that all 54 members of its teams (41 athletes and 13 companions) isolated for testing Because three athletes had occasional contact with Kendricks.

Hours after this announcement, a file Australian Olympic Committee She stated that the test results were negative, and that all but these three athletes were given the green light to resume their normal activities.

The three athletes remained isolated, while allowed to resume their training, and comply with strict distancing protocols. Australia said it was a given that everyone could compete in Tokyo.

once again, Extreme caution and our strict protocols keep the team healthyThe captain of the Australian team said: Ian Chesterman. “We want every Australian athlete to experience their Olympic moment. We will remain vigilant.”

It is not clear how many other athletes have been able to contact Kendricks, how organizers will be able to establish it and how they will proceed on the eve of the sports program.

About 2,000 athletes will compete in track and field – the most popular sport in the vast Olympic programme.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed the news, noting that Kendricks has been quarantined at a hotel. He receives support from the USOPC and the United States Athletics Federation.

Kendrix won a bronze medal at Rio 2016 and has won gold at the past two world championships. He holds the national record with a length of 6.06 metres.

