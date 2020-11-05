Tilda Swinton’s Birthday: 5 of the Actress’s Greatest Performances (Watch Video)

Actress Tilda Swinton is 60 years old today. She is one of the best actresses in the world and has also successfully broken the stereotypes associated with the mainstream heroines. Her bold choice and incredible performance helped her to leave a global footprint. From starring in MCU movies to heartbreaking dramas, she takes on roles from all kitty walks. Maybe cheesy romantic comedies aren’t shown. “I never described myself as an actress. This is partly because I never intended to be an actress, but also, as a point of precision, because whenever I read or hear appropriate actors describing their working lives and processes, I know that existence differs in many ways to the point of claiming kinship. I have become an artist. At some point in my life when – temporarily as it turns out, but for a long time nonetheless – I stopped writing, ” she said in an interview when I was asked to describe herself. Tilda Swinton Receives BFI Fellowship.

Today, on her birthday, we're going to take a look at some of the best acting moments in Tilda's career. Here are 5 movies that you should not miss at any cost.

We need to talk about Kevin (2011)

Tilda starred as the mother of a troubled child who commits a massacre in his school. This journey of life that has been torn apart little by little, by her son’s actions, will break your heart.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Before Parasite, Bong Joon-ho made this beautiful violent thriller about the class division. Tilda played an upper-class woman, who wields immense control over lower-class people in a post-apocalyptic world. Eccentric and devoid of sympathy, the character will make you shiver.

Julia (2008)

French director Eric Zunk’s film shows Tilda as an unruly character. Speaking of her character, the actress said, “It reminds me of many of the great drunks I have known and loved in my life, who have always felt unlike the kind of losing characters that are often posed in cinematography.”

Train Wreck (2015)

The boss you never want. “It’s just as comic as playing the character in which I played Snow hole, And both are deep disguises, which are super fun. Tilda described her character, “It was fun to imagine what it would be like to walk down the street dressed as Diana.”

Watch the movie Suspiria 2018 with subtitles

In a re-imagination of this classic horror movie, Tilda gives the character all she has. She played an 82-year-old man in the movie. “Some actresses don’t like to wear prostheses, they don’t like to hide themselves, they don’t like to sit in a chair for three or four hours, while others are totally cuddling what we do, and Tilda is one of them. She’s the artist, she’s a creative spirit; if it takes five hours to get her … Make-up and achieve the look you want, she is happy to keep up, “makeup artist Marc Collier said of her.

Happy 60th birthday to Tilda Swinton. We cannot thank her enough for these amazing performances in these films.

