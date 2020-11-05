One of last year’s best games was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which combined a surprisingly cool adventure with satisfying fighting powers and strength in one of the best Star Wars games ever. If you haven’t tried Jedi: Fallen Order yet, it’s definitely a game worth jumping in first, and it’s about to get a lot easier. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is officially coming to EA PlayWhich means that any subscriber will have full access to the game as part of the monthly cost.

Begin your journey on November 10 when you enter Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order into the playlist. The galaxy is waiting. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtO Electronic Arts (EA) November 5, 2020

This is especially exciting for Xbox gamers, as EA Play joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means anyone who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is really the best value in all games by including Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for the console PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud) for one low monthly cost, will also have full access to every title available through EA Play. Very soon, this also includes Jedi: Fallen Order.

When you realize the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are really close, you'll feature powerful new hardware and incredibly fast SSDs, greatly improving performance in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from our tests.

So when does all this drop? Well, it all happens on the same day. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Joins EA Play, EA Play Joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X Edition | S to the whole world on November 10, 2020, which is less than a week. If you haven’t tried Jedi: Fallen Order yet, now is the time to do so.