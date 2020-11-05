The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 6 Summary: The Squiggly Monster Revealed

Spoiler alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t watched Season 4, Episode 6 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired November 4 on Fox.

Bob Saget is not clamoring for a recount. The comedian may be disappointed that his time on “The Masked Singer” is over, but he will accept the results. (Scroll down to see his list.)

“I wanted to continue,” Saget told Variety. But my voice cracked a little, look, the audience voted. And I’m one of those people who takes the result when people say, “You know, you won’t come back.”

Saget took on the role of “Squiggly Monster,” which he admitted was tough to move around – but perhaps the safest outfit in the room. He said, “Squiggly’s head is like 30 to 40 pounds of COVID safety.”

“Nothing goes in or out, including the air,” he added. “So, that was the hardest part. I literally couldn’t see, then they were holding my hand – but they couldn’t find my hand because I had lobster claws in my upper hand and the bottom of it was strings. It was a kind of colored crab with a representation. All creatures on this planet. “

Saget said he’s been asked to perform in the past, “The Masked Singer,” but his busy schedule always got in his way. But with the COVID-19 pandemic halting his tour dates, Saget was eager to get back on stage.

He said, “I was supposed to be on tour now.” “I was supposed to be shooting a special in the next month or two. I gotta perform!”

But for Saget, who loves gossip, keeping the “masked singer” look a tough secret. He said, “I have a big trap, I keep talking.” “Few people sign a nondisclosure agreement, and they can’t tell the soul either. My wife couldn’t tell her family. I told one of my daughters, but I didn’t tell the other two. Everything is like the CIA.”

Even committee member Ken Jeong was kept in the dark, despite the fact that Saget also appeared in Jeong’s new buddy series, “I Can See Your Voice.”

Saget performed the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” a week after singing another classic rock song, “Have You Ever See the Rain,” directed by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Had he continued, Saget would have also practiced “Folsom County Blues” by Johnny Cash and “Should I stay or should I go” by The Clash.

The comedian said, “I’ve always sung.” I started doing comedy songs when I was 17 years old. After that I sang three or four songs in every special I did. Those two songs, “Satisfaction” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” I did with John Stamos, his band, and other well-known musicians. Really. It’s something I do and I like to do. “

Saget, who was already a friend of executive producer Craig Plestis, gave the highest marks in the production. “They are very thoughtful and cautious there,” he said. “And the wardrobe people, they’re just Team A. The reason it’s the first show is because they’re trying their best to do it right.”

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Berg, and Ken Jeong find out he’s Saget, while Nicole Scherzinger goes with Gary Cole. Guest committee member (and season two winner) Wayne Brady, who opened the show with singing Maroon 5’s Memories, also discovered it was Saget.

“The first week they were playing the game and they were funny,” said Saget. “It was said it was Doctor Fauci and they guessed Brad Jarrett or Ray Romano. But they knew. I mean, I even heard Robin say, ‘Saget,’ and then I turned my head as Squiggly, looking at him. He wasn’t trying to force me to turn and look at him. I stupidly ditched my cover! ”

New this season, committee members are also competing for a “Golden Ear” award based on their first impressions of each compelling artist – and upon entering the episode, McCarthy, Berg and Scherzinger each received two points, Thicke got one, while Jeong so far has zero.

McCarthy and Wahlberg got a third point, and took the lead, choosing Saget as her first impression. Thicke also chose Saget as a first impression, giving him a second point. Jeong’s first impression was Fabio, while Scherzinger wrote “one of the Ying Yang twins.”

Saget joins previously revealed Season 4 contestants Wendy Williams (Lipps), Mark Sanchez (Foreign Baby), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Grimlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

“I have more appreciation for Big Bird on ice than ever,” said Saget. “The only advice I have for other people doing the show in the future, be sure to go to the bathroom before you get dressed, that’s all I have to say. It’s not a space suit.”

Here are the other contestants and their performances in Week 6, “The Group C Play Offs – Funny You Should Mask”:

Mushrooms, “the masked singer”

Courtesy of Fox

mushroom

Song: “If I could go back,” by Sher

Panel Guesses: Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, and Jaden Smith

idea: Red Glow’s brain. “The mind is a terrible thing to waste, but it is a beautiful idea.”

Voiceover: “You know, mushrooms have a bad reputation. A lot of people don’t like our taste. But I’m here to win the world, one song at a time. Even when I was young, I knew I was gay. I often felt like I didn’t belong anywhere. Compared to me. Other fungi, I had completely different roots. I was about strange food and habits. But then I realized that under the surface, they were all intertwined together, as one. Even porcini or cremini could be a prom queen. Once I embraced being a geek and outcast, I could I proudly share my unique gifts. My crow brought me here, and now is the time to bring the golden mask. “

Previous song: “This woman’s job” to Maxwell

Estimates of the previous commission: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean

Broccoli, “the masked singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Broccoli

Song: Hey, Lionel Richie

Panel Guesses: Wayne Newton, Martin Short, and Jason Alexander

idea: The scroll wheel. “Take this guide for wandering and you might land on my identity – if you’re lucky.”

Voiceover: “I love cutting this outfit. I feel like I’m a success story for the“ Masked Singer ”diet plan. Besides being steamy under that mask, I actually lost weight. But it’s not a sweat. Because as far as I can remember, I always wanted to be broccoli. I dreamed of being Super food enriches lives. One night I had the opportunity to do so. I had dinner with a legendary friend, Big Cheese. I raced home and after staying up late all night, I cooked really aesthetic food. I called the boss. I made something special but I couldn’t Imagine the classics that I made. All from one meal. Tonight, I am going to present another side of my legacy, the exciting side. “

Previous song: “House Is Rockin” / “Whole Lotta Shakin” Going On “by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis

Estimates of the previous commission: Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, Steve Gutenberg

Jellyfish, “the masked singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Jellyfish

Song: “Crazy” by Patsy Klein

Panel Guesses: Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Haley Bailey

idea: Stuffed tiger. “If you can earn your lines and pounce on this guide, rrrrr!”

Voiceover: “I’m very competitive. But my nerves got the best of me the last time. It was hard to hear. Especially because I’m usually the best at what I do. Also, I’m here without the people who accompany me when I fall down: my family. My parents are my knees to the sea. By sacrificing their time and their lives. Professional so I can pursue my dream There is my flight or my death, Papa Joy, he has helped engineer my entire world and taught me the best stealth tricks. For years, he’d wake up at 3 in the morning, put me in the car, and I would wake up hours later in carriages in distant lands. Tonight I’ll use My father’s wisdom to help fight nerves. “

Previous song: “Old girls don’t cry,” by Fergie

Estimates of the previous commission: Gabe Douglas, Chloe Grace Moretz, Okwafina, Sofia Richie

Here Saget revealed: