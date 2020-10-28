This Is Us should answer these four hot questions in Season 5

this is us He is back with new episodes. Typical for the award-winning series, this is us The Season 4 finale provided some answers but also led to more questions about the Pearson family’s past, present, and future. Here are four questions about this is us Headed into season five.

Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K Brown, and Suzanne Kelitchi Watson on NBC World Press Tour | Chris Haston / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

1. What happens after the battle of Randall and Kevin at the end of Season 4 of “This Is Us”?

this is us Season 4 ended with an argument of epic proportions between Randall (Sterling K Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). What started as a dispute over their mother’s care soon became a screaming match.

Randall tells Kevin that their father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), died thinking it was a disappointment. Kevin responded with a similarly obnoxious comment about Randall’s adoption being worse for the family than Jack’s death.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’: 3 Shows That Prove Justin Hartley Deserves All Trophies

Just before Randall came, Kevin knew he was going to be a father. Given that he and Randall’s argument could seriously change their dynamics as brothers forever, nothing tells us what Kevin did when we got back to Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

With his feelings rising, did he say things that he did not mean for her? Have you committed to raising their twins together?

Meanwhile, how about Randall? Given his history of anxiety, does arguing with Kevin lead to a seizure? Does this make his wife Beth (Susan Kelitchi Watson) more concerned about how or not he is handling his anxiety.

RELATED: “This Is Us”: Theories of the fifth season are intense

2. Will Randall and Kevin reconcile in This Is Us fifth season?

The next obvious question is whether the brothers will reconcile or not. Their argument was different from any dispute they had before.

They said a few things their relationship might never recover from. Flash-forward shows them that they are in the same room together but there’s no indication that they are back in good relations with each other.

3. Is Madison’s fiancee Kevin?

Kevin Kate tells (Chrissy Metz) he wants to be on his way to getting married and having children by his 40th birthday, barely a year later. Turns out, Kevin seemed to make that happen.

When the Big Three get together to celebrate their birthday together, there’s a mention of Kevin’s fiancée. One might assume it’s Madison but then again there are ups and downs this is us That encourages viewers to expect the unexpected.

Caitlin Thompson as Madison in Scene From this is us Season four | Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

So there is no indication whether or not Madison is actually Kevin’s fiancee. Hopefully, this is us The fifth season will attract viewers. He will likely provide the answer side by side More Questions about Kevin’s love life.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore teases a new storyline at season five premiere

4. What is Nicki doing next to Rebecca’s bed in the future?

Another major development in this is us The season four finale is Jack’s brother, Nikki (Griffin Dunn), sitting next to Rebecca, who appears to be on her deathbed.

Years after doctors diagnosed her with mild cognitive impairment, Miguel (John Huertas) can’t be seen anywhere, while Nikki wears a wedding ring. Is Nikki married to Rebecca or someone else? Viewers don’t know though though there are fan theories about Nicky’s ring.

Watch the two-hour premiere of the this is us Season 5 on October 27, 2020, at 9 pm on NBC.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Final: Chrissy Metz Was ‘A Mess’ After Reading The Script For Last Episode