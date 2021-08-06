Bridgerton 2 – Netflix: Filming again after Covid

By Elisa Baroni





We told you in mid-July that he had to stop due to some positive cases on Covid Bridgerton 2. For a few days, luckily for the fans, filming has started again. The series, which received numerous nominations for amySo, he’s officially back in production

Confirmation came directly from one of the writers he spoke to diverse. We are back to work, He said. We had to slow down and stop for Covid but we’re back in the situation. In particular, the cast returned to filming between London and Los Angeles studios. We’re currently working on improving the first few really great episodes.

Audiences are looking forward to the second season of Bridgerton which, as we know, will be Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Simon Ashley will play a character very close to him or to Kate Sharma. Kate is a bright and stubborn woman who has recently arrived in the English capital. She can’t stand fools and she is very determined in her choices. He wouldn’t seem to like the viscount very much, as he would have some kind of love interest. The authors partially modified his character and in the series he will have Indian origins.

Instead, Robert Evans, among the newcomers to the cast, will play Edmund Bridgerton. And then he will be the father of the eight boys. The man died prematurely at the age of 38, but he will bring back memories of Anthony with whom he always had a special relationship.