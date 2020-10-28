The risk of COVID-19 increases by traveling abroad

23 hours ago Marsh Tyler
Traveling abroad no longer increases your risk of contracting Covid-19, Reveal the latest official data.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the infection rate among those who have traveled abroad in the past 30 days is roughly the same as the rate of people who have remained in the UK.

Previous iterations of the long-term study of tracking Covid in the population found that those who have traveled abroad have higher positive rates.

Between September 25 and October 8, only 3 percent of respondents traveled abroad, and 0.49 percent of those who said they hadn’t done so in the past 30 days tested positive, compared to 0.58 percent of those who traveled.

Effectively, the experts said, this means that there is “no longer any difference” in risk between the two groups.

Fifty-eight destinations are currently on the government’s list.Travel lanesWhich means that quarantine is not required upon return.

The ONS study, which reported “characteristics” among those who tested positive for Covid-19, also found that urban areas in England have higher positive rates than rural areas.

It showed that 34 percent of those who tested positive for the virus had no symptoms when tested.

Meanwhile, only 32 percent of those who tested positive for the virus had a cough, fever, or loss of sense of taste and smell at the time of the test, despite these cases. Three of the main officially recognized symptoms.

“The analysis now shows that, unlike before, there is no longer a difference in the infection rate between those who have traveled abroad and those who have resorted to it,” said Kathryn Kent, co-chair of analysis for the Covid-19 infection survey.

“When looking at the full duration of the survey, we still see that a relatively low percentage of people who test positive report any symptoms at the time of testing, although this has increased since its decline in late June and July.”

