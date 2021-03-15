Oscar 2021, all nominations live

All nominations

the best movie

“Judas and the Black Christ” (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

“Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Minary (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Directed

Thomas Winterberg (“Another Tour”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloe Chow (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Bosman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Stephen Yoon (“Minary”)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“USA v. Billy Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Cut from a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Christ”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Racey (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Christ”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bacalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Coleman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yoh Jung-yeon (“Minari”)

Best Animated Film

Onward (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus / GKIDS)

Best Screenplay is not original

“Borat subsequent movie movie.” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Haynes, Dan Swimmer, Peter Bainham, Erica Revenoga, Dan Maser, Gina Friedman, Lee Kern; The story of Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Haynes, Dan Swimmer, Nina Bidrad

“Father” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloe Chow

“One night in Miami,” Kemp Bowers

“White Tiger”, Bahrani Ramen

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the black Christ.” Will Pearson screenplay, Shaka King; The story of Will Pearson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

Minary, Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising young woman,” Emerald Fennell

“The sound of metal.” Screenplay of Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; The story of Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance

“The Chicago Trial 7”, Aaron Sorkin

the best song

“Fight for you” (“Judas and the Black Christ”)

“Hear my voice” (“Chicago Trial 7”)

Hsavík (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

Io Si (Seen)

“Speak now” (“one night in Miami”)

The best soundtrack

“Da 5 Bloods”, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Resnor, Atticus Ross

“Minari”, Emile Moseri

“World News” by James Newton Howard

“The Soul”, Trent Resnor, Atticus Ross, John Baptiste

The best sound

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman

“Mank”, Ryan Claes, Jeremy Moulid, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Konin

“News of the World” by Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

“Soul”, Ren Clees, Koya Elliott and David Parker

“Sound of Metal,” Nicholas Baker, Jaime Baksht, Michel Kotolink, Carlos Curtis, and Philip Blath

The best fashion

Emma, ​​Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

“Black Bottom Ma Rene,” Ann Roth

“Mulan”, Bena Daigler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parini

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow (Disney Plus / Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

If anything happens, I love you (Netflix)

Opera (monsters and natives alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Short Film

“Feeling”

Message Room

“the present”

“Two distant strangers”

‘White eye’

Best photography

“Judas and the Black Christ” by Sean Bobbitt

“Deficiency,” Eric Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariush Volski

“Nomadland” Joshua James Richards

“The Chicago Trial 7”, Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Film

Collective (Magnolia Pictures & Shark)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Short Documentary Film

Colette (time travel without limits)

“A Concerto is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

‘Non-split’ (field of view)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV documentaries)

“Latasha’s Love Song” (Netflix)

The best montage

Father, Yorgos Lambrinus

“Nomadland,” Chloe Chow

“Promising young woman”, Frederic Thoraval

“The Sound of Metal,” by Mikel AG Nielsen

“The Chicago Trial 7”, Alan Baumgarten

Best International Film

Another Tour (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

“The man who sold his skin” (Tunisia).

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

The best makeup

Emma, ​​Maryse Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stoles

“Hillbilly Elegy”, Erin Krueger McKash, Patricia Dehany, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Sergio Lopez Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamaica Wilson

Mank, Kimberly Sittery, Gigi Williams, Colin LaBave

Pinocchio, Marc Collier, Dalia Collier, Francesco Pigoretti

The best scenography

“the father.” Production design: Peter Francis; Decoration set: Cathy Featherstone

“The black bottom is what rainy.” Production design: Mark Riker. Decoration set: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoton

“Mank”. Production design: Donald Graham Burt; Decoration group: Jean Pascal

“world News.” Production design: David Karnak; Decoration set: Elizabeth Kennan

Tenet. Production design: Nathan Crowley. Decoration set: Cathy Lucas

The best special effects

“Love and Monsters”, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everett, and Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky”, Matthew Casmere, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Murray, and Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fischer, Ben Jones, and Santiago Columbo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher