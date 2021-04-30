The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened: World: Travel: Lenta.ru

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world has opened in Portugal. It is located in Aroca Geopark, according to CNN reports.

The bridge is 516 meters long and is located above the Baiva River at an altitude of 176 meters. The suspension bridge is supported by steel cables and two massive V-shaped towers and handrails and floors are made of open solid mesh, so visitors will see the gorge below them. It takes about 10 minutes to cross the entire bridge.

The construction of the bridge, designed by the Portuguese studio, took two years and was completed in July 2020, but the pandemic has been delayed by nearly a year. The bridge cost 2.3 million euros.

It will open to all visitors on May 3, but some locals have already managed to get there. They notice that they were a little scared when they climbed the bridge, but they described this experience as extraordinary. Local authorities indicated that the bridge is capable of attracting the interest of different people: engineering enthusiasts, nature lovers and fans of extreme sports. Aroca Geopark is popular with extreme sports enthusiasts.

Previously, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world was the Charles Konnen Bridge in Switzerland with a length of 494 meters, and it opened in 2017.