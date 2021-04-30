WhatsApp users should be careful: this nasty fraud puts your smartphone at risk

Currently, criminals want to harm WhatsApp users with a difficult scam. They are tempted by their promise to color the famous messenger pink. We will tell you how you can protect yourself from WhatsApp fraud.
WhatsApp users are being targeted again by fraudsters. Through a new scam, they want to get all the online messaging users who have always wanted a new look for WhatsApp. Because it is assumed that the “WhatsApp Pink” app will ensure that Messenger shines pink. But once the app is installed, the damage does.
According to the security experts’ report, the links are mainly sent to users via WhatsApp itself. Then a new design will be announced in it. If the user clicks the link and installs a APK file Behind him, malware lands on the smartphone. In many cases, the fraudsters encrypt data like photos or videos and demand ransom from WhatsApp users for activation.
The account itself is also vulnerable. Because links to malware are sent to other users via your WhatsApp.
Ingenious trick: This is how WhatsApp really appears in pink on your mobile phone
WhatsApp: How to protect yourself from fraud
The first step in protection is also the most important: Never click on any suspicious links in WhatsApp. Even if those are friends. Malware often disguises the messages and broadcasters do not notice the malicious messages. If in doubt, ask your contact if the link is real and what is hidden behind it.
If you still have doubts after this, a quick Google search for the promised content behind the link is often enough to expose the scammers.
If the damage has already occurred and WhatsApp Pink is installed on your smartphone, delete the app immediately. Then unplug your device From all WhatsApp web communications, For example with your computer. Then clear the cache Your smartphone browser and read a file Show access rights to the application in the list. If you see strange apps here or still find WhatsApp Pink, block access to it.
