“The world needs female power,” says Julia Gamma, Second Miss Universe.

Julia, the holder of the best Brazilian competitor position since 2007, celebrates the score and says the competition is still relevant even with nearly 70 years of existence.

“Women are still exploring some potential in the world and our role is to remember women and their strengths and how much the world needs women power,” she says, in an interview with Street 1The day after the race, he’s still from Miami.

Daughter of a woman from Porto Alegre and Carioca, Julia studied chemical engineering at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) before investing in beauty pageants and artistic careers, with encouragement from friends. She lived in China for three years, working as an actress and starring in two Chinese-language films.

“I want to invest in my acting career in Brazil and Latin America,” he says. “Acting in Spanish is what I want, what I like to do.”

last year, Elected Miss BrazilThe traditional show was not held for the first time due to the outbreak. She came back to live in Sao Paulo to prepare for Miss Universe.

Julia has been involved in a completely new event staging, due to the outbreak. For this reason, her family could not accompany her to the United States, where the contest took place.

Before arriving, he completed an 11-day quarantine and took four tests to ensure that he had not contracted COVID. According to Julia, the candidates and the team have been isolated, their temperature monitored, and a health questionnaire answered daily. On the show, the number of guests was reduced and everyone was tested.

“It shows us that while it will take time to 100% defeat the epidemic, we are starting to find ways to safely restore our lives and return to practices that are important to us, such as events, entertainment and other activities,” he said. Julia, who will take advantage of her presence and vaccination in the United States in the coming days.

‘Competition goes beyond beauty’

The 69th place winner, who took second place in the Miss Universe contest, celebrated the diversity of the contest and the presence of Latina women in the top spots this year.

“The competition goes beyond aesthetic beauty. As we saw on stage, there was a diversity of beauty represented there, and different types of beauty. It was time to unite the whole world. We are still in a state of epidemic, but it was the first major event that brought together 74 countries to share experiences and points.” Strength … so that we can overcome this delicate moment, “he says.

He realizes that competition remains a platform to amplify the defense of the important causes.

“What we want is to inspire all women in the world to feel this power within themselves and use it,” she admits.

Julia is an International Ambassador for the Rights of People with Leprosy. “For me, it makes sense to use this title only to help these people and in Brazil. I want to continue to support the leprosy cause, and I think it is possible for us to eradicate leprosy from Brazil.”

At the scene, Julia was rejoiced when she talked about the importance of talking about depression and anxiety. And the Advertising, Receive a speech on a topic. that they [a organização] During the week around 10 topics were covered and we had to prepare ourselves, ”he explains.

His chosen topic was mental health. Julia comments that she has a “connection” to the matter. “At the age of eleven, I was diagnosed with depression. I had to take medication for many years, undergo treatment, and deal with anxiety. I had to learn to deal with these issues and understand how this would appear in my life if I didn’t take care of myself properly.” .

Through his speech, he hopes to encourage dialogue on this topic. “A lot of people are ashamed to talk about it. I know that I haven’t outdid me because I went through these situations in my life. Don’t make me less powerful, less capable, less worthy, less powerful,” he says.

He is scheduled to return to Brazil on the next 20th day. “I stay in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and as soon as I have some time I go back to Porto Alegre. I want to do a barbecue, drink a companion and go horseback riding.”